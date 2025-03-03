A Mysterious Dunkin' Donut Robbery Spree in New Jersey Solved. Here's the Tea!

We know “America runs on Dunkin’” but this New Jersey man allegedly took the company slogan to a whole new level after police connected him to at least 14 different robberies across the state. According to officials, a weeks-long investigation into the burglary string led police to the 24-year-old man.



From Dec. 13 to Jan. 19, police say Enajaim E. Bowman allegedly broke into 15 different Dunkin’ Donuts across four Jersey counties, according to a statement by the Hackensack Police Department. The suspect was caught on security footage “prying locked entry doors and windows” of the different establishments after hours, around 1:00am to 3:00am, police say.

From there, Bowman allegedly targeted cash registers, safes, gift cards, and more which breaks down to anywhere between $700 and $3,000 per store. At one location, Bowman walked out empty-handed but not before leaving behind $500 worth of damage, according to police statement.

“The investigation spanned several weeks and resulted in the identification of ENAJAIM E. BOWMAN as the suspect responsible for the burglary pattern, linking him to the following incidents that occurred in Bergen County, NJ; Middlesex County, NJ; Morris County, NJ; and Union County, NJ,” the statement said.

The 24-year-old maintained a schedule of allegedly hitting three to four stores weekly, according to police. In total, Bowman is being held responsible for over $18,000 stolen and $10,000 in property damage.

He was officially charged with the crimes on Tuesday, Feb. 11. His charges include 14 counts of third-degree burglary, one count of attempted burglary, 12 counts of theft, and several criminal mischief charges, according to police.

Bowman surrendered to authorities two weeks later on Tuesday, Feb. 25. He is currently being held at Bergen County Jail.