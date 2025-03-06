Here's The Latest Plea From the College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times And Went to Prison

Last year, The Root reported on the University of Kentucky student who was jailed for a year for assault and calling a Black classmate the N-word more than 200 times. Now, just four months into her sentence, Sophia Rosing has asked a judge to allow her to walk free on probation.

Interview With Jasmine Crockett CC Share Subtitles Off

English Rep. Jasmine Crockett On Whether Black People Should Protest With Other Groups Or Not?

According to documents obtained by LEX 18, Rosing, 24, claims that since her arrest she “has dedicated herself to personal growth and accountability” and that she “intends to seek professional counseling, complete alcohol treatment programs, and enroll in racial sensitivity training.”

Advertisement

Rosing was a 22-year-old student at the University of Kentucky in 2022 when she harassed 19-year-old student worker Kyla Spring. The incident was caught on video, and it revealed Rosing repeating the N-word and other offensive language while punching and biting Spring.

Advertisement

After pleading guilty to assault, she was sentenced to 12 months in jail in October.

Advertisement

The documents also state that Rosing suffered “significant public scrutiny” and “reputational harm” after the 10-minute video displaying the altercation went viral.

In that clip, Rosing repeatedly says to Spring “You’re a n****r and you’re a b***h” as well as “It’s not my fault that you’re Black.”

Advertisement

“I do not get paid enough for this,” Spring responded as she fended off Rosing in the footage. When the cops were called, Rosing continued her behavior and tried to bite, punch and slap them too.

Following her arrest, she was immediately banned from campus. Rosing pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Advertisement

After her sentencing, she was placed in protective custody at the Fayette County Detention Center which has kept her separate from the general prison population.

The document says that that Rosing also wants the chance to continue her growth outside of jail.