Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Over Guacamole Learns His Fate

Skimpy Chipotle servings are annoying, yes, but never worth hurting someone over. Alas, a Detroit man just received his sentence for doing the absolute most over some guacamole.

Police say 33-year-old Aaron Brown got into it with a female employee at the Chipotle on Evergreen Rd. in Southfield last April, per The Detroit News. Brown made it alll the way down the assembly line to the register when he decided he wanted more guacamole on his food. Police said when he made his request, he cursed at the employee. The two then began arguing until other employees separated them.

While the counter was unattended, police said Brown went around the counter to pack his own food up and also helped himself to a side cup of guacamole (with more than likely unclean hands). Another employee spotted him and knocked the guac out of his hand, per surveillance footage. Police say Brown then grabbed the employee by the neck, slammed him into the refrigerator and as if that wasn’t enough, shot him in the knee with a 9mm handgun.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said Brown fled out of the restaurant. Little did he remember, the police station was right across the street. Brown was promptly arrested and charged with discharging a weapon in a building causing injury and two counts of felony firearm possession.

“The victim in this case was shot in the leg for simply doing his job. That is unacceptable. This was a serious crime, and Aaron Brown will serve serious prison time for his actions. This sentence provides the victim with justice,” said McDonald, per The Detroit News.

Brown pleaded guilty to the injury charge and one of the firearm counts back in October, according to the report. On Tuesday, March 4, a judge sentenced him to one to 10 years in prison with an additional two years for the felony firearm count.