Check Out Our Favorite Books By Black Authors That Are All About Love

Valentine’s Day is the perfect chance to celebrate the joy of loving and being loved

While flowers, candy and soft music are cool, there’s nothing more romantic than discovering a beautiful Black love story. If you don’t know where to start, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from authors like James Baldwin, Tayari Jones and Jasmine Guillory. Our list has something for everyone – even vampire lovers.

These are some of our favorite books by Black authors that are all about love, so pick one up and celebrate love in all its forms!

“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones

A 2018 Oprah’s Book Club pick, “An American Marriage” is the powerful story of newlyweds Celestial and Roy, whose relationship is tested when Roy is convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. But while Roy is in prison, Celestial begins to get closer to her childhood friend Andre, forcing her to make a difficult decision when the truth about Roy’s conviction is revealed.

Former President Barack Obama called the book “a moving portrayal of the effects of a wrongful conviction on a young African-American couple.”

“Honey & Spice” by Bolu Bablola

Reese’s Book Club pick “Honey & Spice” is a love story that centers around Kiki Banjo, the host of the popular show on her campus radio station who is out to stop her fellow female students from falling in love with players. But when she gets caught kissing Malakai, a guy she has publicly trashed, her credibility is ruined and she finds her show in danger. But as the two forge a fake relationship to save their reputations, they discover there may be something more.

“Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin

Set in Paris, James Baldwin’s “Giovanni’s Room” centers around David, who is all set to marry is his girlfriend. But things get complicated when he begins having a secret affair with a male bartender while she is away. Everything comes to a head when his girlfriend returns and tragedy strikes.

“Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams

“Seven Days in June” is a novel about Eva, an erotica writer who meets novelist Shane at a literary event – fifteen years after they had a week-long teenage love affair that changed their lives. Over the course of seven summer days in New York, they try to see if they have what it takes to sustain a relationship as adults.

“B-Boy Blues” by James Earl Hardy

“B-Boy Blues” is the story of Michell, who, while looking for a good time, meets Raheim. But he gets more than he bargained for when what started as lust blossoms into love.

“Before I Let Go” by Kennedy Ryan

“Before I Let Go” tells the story of Yasmen and Josiah Wade, a married couple who try to navigate co-parenting and running a business after their marriage falls apart. But when they start to get closer, they find themselves asking if they can give their love another try or if it’s too late to try again.

“The Wedding Date” by Jasmine Guillory

“The Wedding Date,” is a fun romance novel from New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory. When Drew and Alexa get stuck in an elevator together, Alexa agrees to be his plus one at a wedding. But after a night of pretending to be a couple, they can’t deny that something is there. They just have to figure out how to make it work.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin

James Baldwin’s classic novel, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” is a love story for the ages. It tells the story of Tish, a young woman in love with Fonny, who is also the father of her child. The two are planning to get married, but everything changes when Fonny is falsely accused of a crime. And instead of planning a wedding, their families are desperately trying to clear his name.

“Where We End and Begin” by Jane Igharo

“Where We End and Begin” tells the story of Dunni, a young woman who returns to her native Nigeria for a wedding after making a life for herself in the United States. While she’s home, she runs into her high school boyfriend. Although the two have moved on and made their own lives, they soon realize that the connection they shared as teenagers is still there, forcing them to make a difficult choice about the future.

“Love Radio” by Ebony LaDelle

“Love Radio” is a touching YA romance that will surely make you fall in love. A teen who gives love advice on the radio tries to get a girl who is focused on college and her career to fall for him in three dates. Jasmine Guillory says, ”Love Radio is pure joy. This book is a celebration of Black love, Black teenagers, Black friendship, and the Black family, and I adored it from beginning to end.”

“Lead Me Astray” by Sondi Warner

“Lead Me Astray” is a sexy love story set in New Orleans. It tells the story of Aurie, a ghost who sets out on a quest for the truth after her death in a hit-and-run accident and finds herself in a love triangle with a non-binary psychic empath and a werewolf detective.

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” is one of Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston’s best-known works and a beautifully written love story. It tells the story of Janie Crawford, a beautiful woman who endures three unsuccessful marriages until she meets Tea Cake, a younger man who allows her to experience true love on her own terms.

“Stay With Me” by Ayobami Adebayo

In “Stay With Me” married couple Yejide and Akin have been trying for years to grow their family with no success. But when her in-laws intervene, showing up with a woman they say is Akin’s second wife, Yeijide realizes she must do whatever she can to save her marriage.