Can Kanye West Still 'Read the Room'? T.I. Sure Doesn't Think So

In his latest interview with The Breakfast Club, rapper T.I. is being transparent about his thoughts of Ye (a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and his musical abilities now.

Speaking on the 20th anniversary of his 2003 album, Trap Muzik, T.I. reflected on the impact it’s had in his career evolution and reflected on the people who contributed to helping him create it. When asked how it felt to work with Ye—who produced the song “Doin My Job.”—T.I. said:

“It feel like Ye, y’know, he got to a point where he just stopped reading the room and just gave everything everywhere, y’know what I mean?…He was just so excited playing it, and I’m listening, and when I heard ‘Jesus Walks,’ I said, ‘man he gonna either do really well or extremely bad. ’ ”

And while Yeezy seems to have been doing just fine on the music front, his views and actions in the political and social front have been questionable. From opening “schools”—and I do use that term loosely—that have no windows, a proper curriculum and more; posting and making anti-Semitic comments online, essentially playing Russian Roulette with his last album Donda 2, and aligning himself with right-wing extremists and Donald Trump, one might argue that he’s lost the ability to read the room overall. But I digress.

Meanwhile, T.I. has been embarking on a new journey himself. As previously reported by The Root, the ATL star recently made his televised comedic standup debut last month at the kickoff event for the return of BET’s popular show Comic View. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the “Whatever You Like” rapper hit the stage for the first time alongside fellow comedians Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, and D.C. Young Fly.Though the event was recorded with the intent to air it, no date has been set yet.