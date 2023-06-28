Kanye West Accused of Making More Antisemitic Remarks

I’ve written this article at least a dozen times in the last year: “Kanye West accused of making antisemitic comments in a new interview.”

At this point, i t feels like an inevitable outcome as long as Ye is running his mouth.

In a new BBC documentary titled, The Trouble with KanYe, which aired Tuesday evening, the Chicago rapper was accused of making antisemitic remarks towards his business partner, Alex Klein, before the two parted ways. If you’re unfamiliar with Klein, he’s the man who carried out Ye’s idiotic plan to only release Donda 2 on his stem player, which cost $200 to even purchase.

In the documentary, Klein said, “Kanye was very angry you know, he was saying, ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘Y ou’re exactly like the other Jews’ – almost relishing and reveling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me.”

He continues, “I asked him and I said ‘Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?’ and he said, ‘Yes, yes I do. B ut it’s not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn’t become president.”

Shortly after Ye allegedly made those comments to Klein, they ended their relationship.

As appalling and discriminatory as those remarks are, they are in no way shocking. Believe it or not, he’s said more heinous and disgusting things in the last year that unfortunately one up his alleged hateful comments towards Klein.

Remember when he told fellow idiot Alex Jones that he sees “good things in Hitler”? What about the time he was accused of saying that he “loved” Adolf Hitler during his infamous 2018 interview with TMZ? Additionally, let’s not forget that a n episode of the LeBron James-produced show, The Shop, didn’t air after Kanye doubled down on his anti-Semitic feelings during the episode.

In an edited-out portion of an interview with Tucker Carlson, while he was still at Fox News, Ye claimed, “The funny thing is I actually can’t be antisemitic because Black people are actually Jew.”

These are all hateful things that the Chicago rapper has done in the last year, so it’s no shock that he’s accused of saying something else just as despicable. The only problem is that we’re all tired of hearing about it.