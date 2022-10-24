Hi there, this is Noah A. McGee and I’m here reporting on more stupid shit that Kanye West is doing in the world of entertainment. But, over the weekend, the story isn’t that Ye made more outlandish comments, it’s that the people supporting him are beginning to become more and more questionable.

On Saturday, photos were taken on a Los Angeles highway, showing a group of white demonstrators protesting in support of the Chicago rapper and his past anti-Semitic comments, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

The photos show the demonstrators doing a Nazi salute behind a banner that reads, “honk if you know. Kanye is right about the Jews.”

To no surprise, figures in the Los Angeles area were not happy. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón both took to Twitter to condemn the demonstrations by these Nazis on the busy Los Angeles freeway.

But to be honest, that’s not who I’m angry with today. Racists are going to be racist, that’s what we expect from them. What I did not expect in my 2022 bucket list is for Kanye to fuel the fire that is racism in this country and get to the point where the only people left defending him are racists and those associated with them, yes Candice Owens I’m talking to you.

Are you happy with what you’ve done Kanye? Are these the people you want to support you? Nazis? Racists? People, who unequivocally hate Black people, Jewish people and anyone who is considered a minority in this country?

His behavior has not only lost him all respect of the Black community, but also it has lost him his deals with some of his biggest corporate partners. Just last week Balenciaga dropped his ass just weeks after he walked the runway for them.

Over the weekend, a Vogue spokesperson told Page Six that the magazine and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour never intend to work with the Chicago rapper again. On Monday, the film and television studio, MRC, announced their plan to not proceed with their recently completed documentary on the Donda rapper titled, Ye, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Also on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that CAA, one of the most prominent Hollywood talent agencies, announced that they’re done representing Mr. West.

Now, the pressure is mounting on Adidas to cut ties with the Nazi-loving rapper.

The growing number of people jumping off of the Kanye bandwagon is growing. Who will be left to support him ?