Black Stars Who Shined on the 2026 African-American Film Critics Association Red Carpet

Black celebs showed up and showed out at the 2026 African-American Film Crtitics Association (AAFCA) Awards on Sunday! The event honored the best of the best in Black cinema over the past year and saw more than a handful of famous faces like Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Aldis Hodge, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mara Brock Akil and more take over the prestigious event in Los Angeles.
As you might expect, the event was filled with humorous speeches from folks like Coogler, moving moments from Delroy Lindo, and inspiring insights from folks like DeVon Franklin and the creative team behind Netflix’s heartbreaking documentary “The Perfect Neighbor.”
But you didn’t come to read about that — you came to see the fashions that were present! So, keep reading to get into the looks!
Chase Infiniti
“One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti stunned in a flesh-toned, bedazzled, dress as she accepted her award for Best Emerging Face — Actress. for her role.
Shyne
Moses “Shyne” Barrow made a surprise appearance on the red carpet, opting to bring a bit of color in an emerald green suit jacket.
Skye P. Marshall and Edwin Hodge
“Matlock’s” Skye P. Marshall and actor hubby Edwin Hodge came out in complimentary green ensembles. Wow, if #couplegoals were a look—this would be it.
Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler, who attended without his “much, much, much better half” Zinzi Coogler, showed up and kept things smooth with a gray suit to accept the award for Best Director, Best Writer and Best Picture for “Sinners.”
Wunmi Mosaku
Oscar-nominee Wunmi Mosaku showed up in chic navy blue and white dress to accept her award for Best Supporting Actress for “Sinners.” The honor was presented via a rousing speech by Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Speaking of Sheryl Lee Ralph, she looked like every bit of the “Dreamgirl” that she is in a super classy, off the shoulder black dress!
Aldis Hodge
“Cross” star Aldis Hodge kept things clean and ultra swaggy in a monochromatic, chocolate brown fit.
Karinne Jean-Pierre
Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre served as a cohost for the event, sporting her signature curls and fun black, sheer patterned stockings.
Melvin Gregg
“The Paper” star Melvin Gregg also decided to keep things clean and monochromatic, choosing to grace AAFCA’s red carpet with a camel colored fit!
Vanessa Bell Calloway
“One of Them Days” star and veteran actress Vanessa Bell Calloway popped out with black and silver blazer dress complete with a feathery, fun flair on the bottom!
Novi Brown
“Sistas” star Novi Brown kept it simple with a black and white color palette for the event, but elevated it with her tulle skirt!
DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo
DeVon Franklin, who was there to accept the Ashley Boone Award for his contributions across TV and film, popped out with his wife with a calm and cool look.
Miles Caton
Miles Caton, who took home the award for Best Emerging Face- Actor, came through in a smooth, multi-shade brown fit. In his acceptance speech, he remarked at how “Sinners” made him “grateful for how far we’ve come and the people we evolved from.”
