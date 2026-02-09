Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Black Stars Who Shined on the 2026 African-American Film Critics Association Red Carpet

The 2026 African-American Film Critics Association boasted more than its fair share of notable Black celebs. Let’s get into their red carpet looks!

Photo credit: Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content for AAFCA

Black celebs showed up and showed out at the 2026 African-American Film Crtitics Association (AAFCA) Awards on Sunday! The event honored the best of the best in Black cinema over the past year and saw more than a handful of famous faces like Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Aldis Hodge, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mara Brock Akil and more take over the prestigious event in Los Angeles.

As you might expect, the event was filled with humorous speeches from folks like Coogler, moving moments from Delroy Lindo, and inspiring insights from folks like DeVon Franklin and the creative team behind Netflix’s heartbreaking documentary “The Perfect Neighbor.”

But you didn’t come to read about that — you came to see the fashions that were present! So, keep reading to get into the looks!

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti stunned in a flesh-toned, bedazzled, dress as she accepted her award for Best Emerging Face — Actress. for her role.

Shyne

Shyne at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Moses “Shyne” Barrow made a surprise appearance on the red carpet, opting to bring a bit of color in an emerald green suit jacket.

Skye P. Marshall and Edwin Hodge

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Skye P. Marshall and Edwin Hodge attend the 17th Annual AAFCA Awards at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

“Matlock’s” Skye P. Marshall and actor hubby Edwin Hodge came out in complimentary green ensembles. Wow, if #couplegoals were a look—this would be it.

Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards – Arrivals at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler, who attended without his “much, much, much better half” Zinzi Coogler, showed up and kept things smooth with a gray suit to accept the award for Best Director, Best Writer and Best Picture for “Sinners.”

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Oscar-nominee Wunmi Mosaku showed up in chic navy blue and white dress to accept her award for Best Supporting Actress for “Sinners.” The honor was presented via a rousing speech by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Speaking of Sheryl Lee Ralph, she looked like every bit of the “Dreamgirl” that she is in a super classy, off the shoulder black dress!

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“Cross” star Aldis Hodge kept things clean and ultra swaggy in a monochromatic, chocolate brown fit.

Karinne Jean-Pierre

Karine Jean-Pierre at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre served as a cohost for the event, sporting her signature curls and fun black, sheer patterned stockings.

Melvin Gregg

Melvin Gregg at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“The Paper” star Melvin Gregg also decided to keep things clean and monochromatic, choosing to grace AAFCA’s red carpet with a camel colored fit!

Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“One of Them Days” star and veteran actress Vanessa Bell Calloway popped out with black and silver blazer dress complete with a feathery, fun flair on the bottom!

Novi Brown

Novi Brown at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“Sistas” star Novi Brown kept it simple with a black and white color palette for the event, but elevated it with her tulle skirt!

DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo

DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

DeVon Franklin, who was there to accept the Ashley Boone Award for his contributions across TV and film, popped out with his wife with a calm and cool look.

Miles Caton

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Miles Caton attends the 17th Annual AAFCA Awards at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Miles Caton, who took home the award for Best Emerging Face- Actor, came through in a smooth, multi-shade brown fit. In his acceptance speech, he remarked at how “Sinners” made him “grateful for how far we’ve come and the people we evolved from.”

