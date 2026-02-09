Before You Bother Watching, Here’s a Recap of Everything from MAGA’s All-American Super Bowl Halftime

FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 26: Musician Kid Rock introduces U.S. Vice President JD Vance to speak in front of members of the US Military on November 26, 2025 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Vice President visited Fort Campbell to serve a Thanksgiving meal to service members ahead of the holiday. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

While the rest of the world was dancing to Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show, conservative organizers at Turning Point USA (TPUSA) were showing their own halftime in protest.

The “All American” show featuring MAGA-supporting musician Kid Rock and other country music stars continued for almost double that of Bad Bunny’s set, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Still, the TPUSA show only attracted 6.1 million views– miles behind Bad Bunny’s record-breaking performance.

If you didn’t see TPUSA’s halftime show but you’re still curious as to how TPUSA could’ve possibly tried to upstage Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin on the NFL stage… Don’t worry. We got you covered! I watched the TPUSA halftime show so you don’t have to.

You’re welcome.

The show began around 8 p.m., coinciding with the “EoO” singer’s performance on the main stage. But instead of Bad Bunny, TPUSA opened it’s show dedicating the performances to Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of TPUSA and far-right conservative killed last year.

“This one’s for you Charlie,” the announcer said before the lights dimmed. Guitarists for Brantley Gilbert’s band kicked off the show with the National Anthem with a surprising twist. Gilbert’s version mimicked that of Jimi Hendrix’s circa Woodstock 1969, which given the whole point of the TPUSA show was to protest all things not white American, a reference to one of the greatest guitar shreds of all time seemed… a little out of place.

Anywho, Gilbert eventually came out wearing a “God Family Country” T-shirt and declared “this is real America.” What followed was eight minutes of the country singer’s best hits, including tracks with heavy hip-hop influences.

Gabby Barrett performed next, but it’s Lee Brice’s sudden appearance after her that caught many folks’ attention. In the middle of his performance, Brice took the mic to once again honor Charlie Kirk.

“Charlie gave people microphones so they could say what’s on their minds. This is what’s on mind,” Brice said. He went into his new song, “Country Nowadays,” which is all about how hard it is to be “country in this country these days.” According to him, it’s no longer okay for him to mow his lawn or shoot deer for sport anymore because folks are too sensitive.

“I’m some right wing devil / because I was Jesus raised / because I have my morals and a small-town point of view,” the song continued. After Brice exited the stage, the main event came out.

Kid Rock has become a relatively important figure in Trump’s MAGA movement. The 55-year-old musician performed during the 2024 RNC and even has met Trump inside the Oval Office. He’s set to headline “Rock the Country” tour this year, but he stopped to give TPUSA a show to remember.

Imagine this: a 55-year-old musician explodes onto the stage wearing a fedora, denim shorts and a fur jacket all as a massive American flag hung in the background. Rock mostly ditched the lyrics to his own songs in order to jump, yell and run around the stage. Folks in the small but visible crowd were clearly into his performance… Although if you were just tuning in for the first time, Rock’s show could’ve been a lot to take in.

Halfway through his set, however, Rock slowed things down. He made sure to end the performance with pictures of Kirk and his wife, Erika, who took over TPUSA after her husband’s murder.

If we had to sum up the “All American” halftime show, we’d simply be left speechless. For conservatives, MAGA supporters and anti-Bad Bunny watchers, the performances provided the perfect alternative. However, for the rest of the world, the “All American” show did little to unite the country. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is still celebrating the most watched Super Bowl halftime show in history.