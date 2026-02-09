What Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Says About Who Shapes Today’s Mainstream

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 8: Bad Bunny performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show is making headlines across the globe. Judging by the overwhelmingly positive response, this wasn’t just a performance — it was a declaration. Culture has shifted, and the mainstream is catching up.

Not only did the performance break viewership records, it cemented Bad Bunny’s status as a force that can’t be ignored. But what does this say about who truly holds sway in today’s culture?

The LX halftime showdown was more than a programming choice — it was a declaration of influence. Layered throughout the performance were threads of history, politics and heritage: from the sugarcane fields and men playing dominoes to “La Marqueta” to the wedding scene to the little boy holding a Grammy. Every frame sent a clear message: This is America, and Black folks and people of color have a place in it.

And for the first time ever, the Super Bowl halftime show was performed almost entirely in Spanish — a clear signal that mainstream stages can reflect the diverse reality of America, and celebrate the voices shaping its culture. Was it a risk? Perhaps. But the numbers speak for themselves.

Mind you, Bad Bunny’s selection wasn’t arbitrary — it acted as a social compass, highlighting where influence currently resides. The Super Bowl stage doesn’t chase trends — it reflects them. And with a $10 to $15 million halftime show budget on the line, the broadcast’s mission is to evolve into a global stage, and success is the only option. By putting him at the center, the NFL acknowledges the reality of his relevance and influence.

The Puerto Rican rapper held up a mirror to the culture that made him, and the NFL recognized his impact. The outcome was clear: influence is earned, lived, and seen long before it’s acknowledged by institutions. The spectacle may last only minutes, but its impact lingers — and pop culture has unapologetically shifted.

As the administration seems to peddle sentiments that to be American is to be white, it’s clear that couldn’t be further from the truth. Bad Bunny’s stage proves that America’s identity is bigger, louder, and more diverse than any outdated narrative — and the mainstream is finally catching on.