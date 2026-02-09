Why Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Sighting Is Sparking Concerns of the ‘Kardashian Curse?’

Decorated F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is as impressive of an athlete as you can get. Numerous Grand Prix wins, countless World Championship wins and a dedicated interest in bringing more Black drivers and overall diversity into the race driving sport. On a philanthropic level, he’s been involved with a variety of charitable organizations and lent his voice to support serious causes all while being knighted—which has only increased his status as a positively influential global icon.

So, you can imagine why recent pics of him and Kim Kardashian at this year’s Super Bowl have fans outraged, puzzled and scared at the thought that a man of his caliber could potentially get brought down and become the next victim of the infamous “Kardashian Curse.” It’s also making folks wonder how he could be so foolish as to get entangled with anyone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan when he’s so many levels above and unlike the previous suitors the ladies have entertained.

But exactly what is the “Kardashian Curse” and why does it have so many people online pissed? Well, as we’ve talked about before and as many online have discussed, the Kardashian-Jenner crew have dated many Black men over the years with Kim specifically having her fair share of Black suitors more than her other sisters (looking at you Ray J, Reggie Bush, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West). But her other siblings have also dated Black men too like rappers Tyga and Travis Scott and NBA stars like James Harden, Lamar Odem and Tristan Thompson.

And unfortunately, if you take a look at how nearly all of their careers have panned out since getting with them—they’ve all seemingly taken a downward turn ever since.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend the #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/jjpwrHkfyg — deni (@fiagirly) February 9, 2026

And that’s a large reason why folks are so not on board with this Hamilton-Kardashian pairing. Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history and the only Black driver in that institution’s history as well. He’s been knighted (making him technically Sir Lewis Hamilton), and he’s never been shy to call out F1 and it’s lack of diversity and investment into Black drivers. Essentially, he’s too smart to be going out with someone who has a sketchy history with men and a lot of his fans don’t want to see him suffer a possible and similar career or reputational demise.

What’s more is that Hamilton’s philanthropic side is also very well known with him having dedicated time, money and energy towards causes and organizations like Black Lives Matter, UNICEF, Black kids in STEM, LGBTQ+, human and environmental rights, support of Palestine and more. Meanwhile, Kardashian has been selective in her public support about causes that matter and has instead focused mostly on capitalizing on her reality TV fame and relevance and variety of businesses.

And sure, you could suggest that the two of them may connect over their deep love of of fashion and life in the limelight, but come on. Lewis and Kim are, on the surface at least, as odd of a match like peanut butter and ketchup. So of course, as the pictures and videos of them canoodling came out, it wasn’t surprising to see people being so offput by how opposite they are and commenced to calling out the alleged hypocrisy.

lewis hamilton dating kim k is so disingenuous considering his activism and work lol — jess⁷♡ (@koominiestar) February 9, 2026

“Lewis hamilton dating kim k is so disingenuous considering his activism and work lol,” wrote one user on X.

“Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian only proves that all his activism is pure hypocrisy. I hope he doesn’t get a fuckin podium this year,” said another.

“Lewis Hamilton has no kids, unlimited freedom. Kim Kardashian has 4 kids, unlimited publicity. Who benefits more from this relationship,” one other user wrote.

Added another: “lewis acting like those men who posts bible verses and then go and do the opposite of what those verses say.”