NY Principal Under Fire After Audit Discovers Misappropriated Funds

All eyes are on one New York high school principal after an investigation exposed an alleged trail of misappropriated funds. Although Principal Paul Sibblies has not been arrested in connection to the shocking probe, community members are demanding answers after he was caught doing the unthinkable.

Principal Sibblies has been in his position since 2009. He’s a well-respected member of the Wyandanch Memorial High School community, so when he became the subject of a financial audit, it’s safe to say many folks were confused.

It all began with a February 2025 audit– which was just made public, according to Newsday. Then, investigators looked into Wyandanch High located in Long Island after concerns about the school’s funding use began, according to board trustee Jarod Morris.

In the financial investigation, Sibblies was accused of repeatedly taking money out of a student club in order to use for his own personal but “questionable” expenses. The principal also runs the high school’s Kappa League– a youth service initiative of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. which Sibblies is also a life-long member.

The principal oversaw also funding that went in and out of the student club. But instead of using the money strictly on club business, the audit claimed Sibblies reimbursed himself and used the money for meals and excursions.

Of the many suspect expenses outlined in the audit, events labeled “End of Year Party” and “Staff Faculty Party” were held at restaurants and included open bars. “Jet Ski Rental — Bermuda Trip” and “EOY Academic Success” were also notably included in the student organization’s expense list. The latter even covered an expensive steak and lobster dinner for two in Delaware which included alcohol, according to the report.

“This lack of additional outside oversight raises significant concerns regarding financial accountability and internal controls,” the audit read. According to the audit, Sibblies received over 40 questionable reimbursements between between a three-year period. In total, the investigation found over $35,500 through the school club was used.

“We were unable to determine the appropriateness of employee reimbursements issued to the Kappa Club’s faculty advisor, who also serves as the High School Principal,” the auditors wrote. “We identified questionable expenditures within the extracurricular activity fund that do not appear to be directly related to club activities.”

Despite the shocking revelations, many in the community defended Sibblies, noting his reputation in the community. Larry Aronstein, who was interim superintendent during the audit, told Newsday, “I know his character.” He continued, “And for whatever that’s worth, I think he’s a good man.”

“He runs a very good school and is committed to providing his students enrichment experiences that they can have going beyond the borders of Wyandanch,” Aronstein said of the principal. “He tries to expose them in terms of the arts and travel and [give] them a wider view of not only their community but a look at the rest of the world.”

The school board voted almost unanimously to hire outside lawyers to investigate the audit’s findings, according to the New York Post. That investigation continues.

In a statement to the Post, Wyandanch Superintendent Dr. Erik Wright confirmed, “The district is continually reviewing policies and protocols, and we have begun implementing strengthened financial oversight measures.”