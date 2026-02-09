Kendrick Lamar Set the Super Bowl Halftime Show Bar, Bad Bunny Just Raised It

I have my critiques of Bad Bunny, but let’s be real: his halftime show was a masterclass in Latin pride. I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so.
After Kendrick was unapologetically, aesthetically and politically Black during the 2025 halftime show, Benito stepped up and put on for all Latin America. He even went out of his way to center Afro-Latino culture. We’re officially two-for-two on halftime brilliance and let’s talk about why.
Bunny’s halftime show featured sugarcane fields, domino players, street vendors, and nail salons—things you’d see every day in Puerto Rico. Then he climbed up an electrical power pole and sang “El Apagón” (that means “The Blackout” for those of you who didn’t pay attention in Spanish class) to highlight Puerto Rico’s ongoing issues with power outages and an unreliable electrical grid.
He did all that while holding a football with the words “Together We Are America.” (If you want to read more about the symbolism in that performance, check this out.)
But yo, real spit, Bunny put on for his people and you can’t be mad at that. He followed K-Dot’s lead. He saw how Mr. Duckworth put on for Black America.
You might’ve been asleep in the last year, but Kendrick turned last year’s Super Bowl into a Black ass cookout on the NFL’s dime. Between Samuel L. Jackson in Uncle Sam drag, broken-flag choreography, and Serena Williams crip-walking across the 50-yard line, he didn’t just perform. The man made a political statement.
Ultimately, Kendrick and Bunny didn’t just play the Super Bowl — they played the system. Both leveraged the NFL’s massive budget to center people America has historically exploited and marginalized. That’s two consecutive years of unapologetic artistic and political brilliance.
This year I didn’t understand 95.9% of what was said during halftime of the Super Bowl. That was the point, and that’s just fine by me.
