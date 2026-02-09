Veteran D.C. Reporter Leon Harris Shares an Update Following a Terrifying On-Air Scare

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 19: Leon Harris speaks during the 18th Annual Larry King Cardiac Foundation Gala at Ritz Carlton Hotel on May 19, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Larry King Cardiac Foundation)

Nearly one year after he shocked fans by walking away from the news desk, a veteran reporter is sharing an update. In a recent interview with Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., Leon Harris confirmed that after using his time away from television to focus on his health and his family, he’s better than ever.

Fans were saddened when Harris announced his decision to leave his post at NBC 4 in Washington, D.C. in April 2025 after a decades-long career in journalism – a decision he made following a struggle to get through a Thanksgiving newscast in 2024, during which he appeared to slur his words on air.

It was later revealed that Harris, who has had issues with alcohol abuse in the past, had been drinking before the broadcast.

“I did what I had done in the past for probably 20 years,” he said in a May 2025 interview. “I had four hours in between shows, so I went and had dinner and had a couple of glasses of wine.”

Harris said the incident was the “kick in the butt” he needed to give his life a reset. After leaving NBC 4, he spent time at a recovery facility in New Jersey, telling Fox 5 that since making his sobriety a priority, his life has been defined by “growth and gratitude.”

“I’ve got motivation now like I’ve never had, and I really fully appreciate that,” he said.

Harris says he regrets the time he missed with his family while not being fully present, but is more determined than ever to make things right.

“I’m going to make a commitment to them that the next 20 are going to be better than the last 20,” he said.

The veteran journalist, who has been a fixture in the DMV for years, says these days he loves waking up every day with a sense of purpose, and he has a message for fans who supported him on his journey.

“I want to tell all of the people who sent me emails, letters and cards, found ways to get in touch with me and tell me how much you cared about me and my well-being…that really touched me. It touched me at the deepest level,” he said.