Black Films To Look Forward to in 2026

The year 2025 may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean this current crop of Black movies are the only ones we’ll have to savor. In fact, 2026 looks poised and ready to bring us more than a handful of amazing films and believe us when we tell you — there are plenty coming. Whether you’re looking forward to some awards-worthy biopics or some super cute rom-coms, keep reading for our list of some of the most highly anticipated films dropping in 2026!

“The Gates”

Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers makeup the “heart-throb trifecta” in this upcoming thriller movie. In it, the men star as college kids on a road trip gone wrong after they take an ill-advised shortcut through a remote gated community. Once there, they find themselves trapped behind the walls after witnessing a murder. Over the course of the night, they find themselves blamed, hunted, and fractured by their own differing belief systems, while the perpetrator hunts them down before he’s exposed.

Premiere Date: March 13

“Don’t Ever Wonder”

Production has officially wrapped 🎬 Nia Long and Larenz Tate are reunited for another Black love story we'll be seated for 🖤 DON'T EVER WONDER is coming soon pic.twitter.com/6dMmN96ZGh — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 24, 2026

While not much is known about the plot of the upcoming Eugene Ashe-directed film “Don’t Ever Wonder,” we do know that the cast is full of Black cinematic excellence and production has finally wrapped! Lead stars include “Love Jones” duo Nia Long and Larenz Tate alongside Blair Underwood, Laz Alonso, Susan Kelechi Watson, Pauletta Washington, Dennis Haysbert, Chante Adams, Algee Smith and more.

Premiere Date: Sometime in 2026

“Backrooms”

A24 is about to bring us something crazy and suspenseful once again as evidenced by the newly released teaser trailer for “Backrooms.” Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to star in this one and judging by his voice, this movie already feels like something that’s going to have us on the edge of our seats.

Premiere Date: May 29

“Michael”

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic will finally hit theaters in 2026. With a range of stars such as Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Jackson’s own nephew Jafar portraying him–this is set to be one of the biggest premieres in a long time!

Premiere Date: April 24

“You, Me & Tuscany”

Who said Black rom-coms were dead? Thanks to Will Packer and stars Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page, Black folks are about to get in their feels in the best way soon.

Premiere Date: April 10

“I Love Boosters”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Keke Palmer speaks on stage at Up Close & Personal: In My Studio With… Keke Palmer and Tayla Parx at The Village Recording Studio on August 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Boots Riley is back again with a new movie, “I Love Boosters.” It’s set to open SXSW and stars Keke Palmer, Taylour Paige, Naomie Ackie and more. Film details are slim but per IMDB, the story will center around “a group of shoplifters who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven.”

Premiere Date: March 12

“Scary Movie 6”

391361 10: Actors Keenan Ivory Wayans, from left, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans arrive at the premiere of “Scary Movie 2” July 2, 2001 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Wayans brothers are coming back for yet another Scary Movie installment after years and years of waiting. “Scary Movie 6” will see the return of fan favorites such as Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall, and Shawn Wayans and newcomers like Gregg, Damon Jr., KimWayans and more.

Premiere Date: June 12

“Jumanji 3”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Kevin Hart attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic,)

In November, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an Instagram video showing his fans and followers that he was back on set in Los Angeles filming for “Jumanji 3.” He and costars Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are expected to return, according to Deadline. But we won’t know specifics about the plot until early-mid-2026.

Premiere Date: Dec. 11

“Why Did I Get Married Again?”

US director Tyler Perry speaks during the US actress Sherri Shepherd’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on November 3, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

After much fanfare online, Tyler Perry has wrangled most the cast of his “Why Did I Get Married?” franchise for a third film. Per Netflix Tudum, this “threequel” sees the couples coming back together again as Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela’s (Tasha Smith) daughter prepares to tie the knot herself. After being apart for quite some time, the two quickly learn that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question: Why did they get married … again?”

Premiere Date: Some time in 2025

“The Drama”

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Zendaya is going to have a pretty visible 2026 with several movies coming out like “Dune,” “Spider-Man: A Brand New Day” and A24’s new film “The Drama.” The latter of which she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson. The official synopsis reads like this: “A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.”

Premiere Date: April 3

“Is God Is”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Janelle Monae attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” – Arrivals at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

Janelle Monae, Sterling K. Brown, Kara Young, and more will be bringing a new drama to the screen, which will serve as a film adaptation of Aleshea Harris’ Off-Broadway play of the same name. Deadline has the full film description:

“Twin sisters Racine and Anaia have disfiguring burn scars and are eking out a dismal existence in a city that doesn’t feel like home. Though twins, they couldn’t be more different. Racine, whose scars are only on her torso and hands, is the defender, hitting back at their many bullies since childhood. Anaia, whose scars have marked her face, is the quiet one, content to live in her sister’s protective shadow. Their world is upended when the mother they’d believed long dead summons them to her bedside and reveals that their father is responsible for her bedridden state as well as the twins’ scars. They listen in disbelief as she orders them to kill their father for what he has done. Will they take up arms and spill blood? Or find mercy on the road to confront the man who destroyed everything?”

Premiere Date: May 15

“Crime 101”

What do you get when you put Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry and Barry Keoghan all together in a film? You get the upcoming film “Crime 101,” a heist film that looks to be both sexy and nail-biting.

Premiere Date: Feb. 13

“Reminders of Him”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Tyriq Withers attends The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Another Colleen Hoover book will be coming to the big screen, this time it’ll see “Him” star Tyriq Withers in front of the camera. Peep the official description below:

“After a perfect outing with her boyfriend, Kenna (Maika Monroe; The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, Longlegs) makes an unbearable mistake that sends her to prison. Seven years later, Kenna returns to her hometown in Wyoming, hoping to rebuild her life and earn the chance to reunite with her young daughter, Diem, whom she has never known. When Diem’s custodial grandparents adamantly refuse Kenna’s attempts to see her daughter, Kenna discovers unexpected compassion, and then something truer and deeper, with former NFL player and local bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers; HIM, I Know What You Did Last Summer). As their secret romance develops, so do the dangers for both of them, leading Kenna toward heartbreak and, ultimately, the hope for a second chance.”

Premiere Date: March 13

“Disclosure Day”

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Colman Domingo attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Though plot details are being kept to a minimum, the newest Steven Spielberg film is a sci-fi project that asks the question: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?” You can expect there to be some alien-like something to pop up and a pretty good cast that includes Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor and more.

Premiere Date: June 12

“The Odyssey”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Lupita Nyong’o attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: “Sinners” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Per IMDB, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” will stay pretty true to source material but will feature a truly stacked cast. “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Circe along the way.”

Premiere Date: July 17

“The Dutchman”

Andre Holland at A24’s “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

André Holland and Zazie Beetz will be coming back to the big screen in an upcoming film at the top of 2026. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie’s description goes as followed: “Clay (Holland), a successful but troubled businessman who attends therapy sessions with wife Kaya (Beetz) but soon learns that the therapist follows unconventional methods. Clay also deals with the potentially life-altering impact of a chance encounter with seductive Lula (Mara), whom he meets on a New York City subway ride.”