Viola Davis is well on her way to EGOT status with the news of her first ever Grammy nomination for her 2022 memoir “Finding Me.” If she wins, Davis will join the prestigious ranks of only 17 other individuals who have ever achieved the title. And since we believe in the power of manifestation over here, we’d say that she’s already got it in the bag.

At the 13th annual Governors Awards at Los Angeles’ Fairmount Century Plaza last weekend, “The Woman King” star spoke about what the nomination means to her, and how she would celebrate her epic win.



“Felt pretty good,” Davis told Entertainment Tonight. The actor is nominated alongside Jamie Foxx for his audiobook “Act Like You Got Some Sense,” Mel Brooks (who is already an EGOT), Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Questlove who is nominated for “Music Is History.”



Davis has already snagged her “E” for her leading actress Emmy in “How to Get Away with Murder.” She received a supporting actress Oscar for her outstanding role in “Fences,” and two Tonys for her on stage performances in “Fences” and “King Hedley II.”



Her EGOT status would not only place her among the rare few that have achieved it, but Davis would also make history as only the third Black woman to be listed within the cohort. There are only two others—Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.



“It is a surreal title to have,” Davis told the entertainment outlet about the potential of earning the EGOT. “And I thought about it, and I thought to myself, ‘If I achieve that, I may take myself out to dinner.’”



“And you know, I don’t celebrate my wins,” Davis added. “But I’d celebrate that win.”



The actor also recently shared what keeps her going in the industry in her decades long career. “What keeps me in the business is hope.”



“And that’s the hope that women of color are also a part of the narrative,” Davis continued. “…That our stories are just as potent, because we also have the power of transformation. We also have the power to be quirky, and sexy, and different, funny, heartfelt and all of those things.”



We’d wish you luck Viola, but who needs it with talent like yours?

