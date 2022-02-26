Last December, the Icy Queen shocked us all with a new blonde buzz cut, and now, she’s giving us some insight as to what drove her to the clippers. During a guest appearance on radio station Power 106 Los Angeles, Saweetie told listeners that meditation is not only what’s been keeping her sane, but that it inspired her to go bald in order to reach an “elevated” version of herself.

“I wanted to start over and I did research about hair and [how] hair holds a lot of energy,” the rapper told midday radio host, Bryhana. “And I really wanted to just feel new and fresh with this new music. I won’t say ‘new’ me, but elevated me. I really just wanted to start over again.”

She explains that after coming off of a stressful year, including a very public breakup with ex partner, Quavo, the 28 year old artist has learned to manage her anxieties with the help of meditation.

“Especially for all my boss bitches who work tireles hours, who be putting in that work, make sure you meditate, make sure you center yourself, and make sure you have alignment within yourself and your body,” she continued.

So what does an elevated version of Saweetie do? Well in part, she releases new music with a new sound. The “Tap In” artist recently released a new song with songstress, H.E.R. that she says was also inspired by her current mindset. When listening to the song, the rapper says she especially wants her female fans to feel empowered.

“When they listen to the song, I want them to feel good, and I hope they’re having a good time.”

“Female empowerment to the max,” responds Bryhana. Saweetie also recently hosted a one day class at the 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood on confidence building that she called, The Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Renaissance Workshop.

“Admire yourself, appreciate yourself. Talk about how smart you are, how sexy you are, how much you appreciate your body, how much you are for other people,” she instructed the attendees of the session.

She wants women to recognize that no matter how long or short their hair may be, how much makeup they have on, or whether or not they decide to rock falsies (of any kind), that they’re still capable not just of turning heads, but feeling valuable on the inside as well.

I don’t know if it’s solely meditation that’s got Saweetie on this new wave, but I’m certainly here for it.