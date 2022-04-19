In a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Snoop Dogg delved into his reasonings behind taking a handful of Death Row Records’ albums off of various streaming platforms.

As previously reported by The Root, Snoop became the new owner of the iconic label back in February and has been dropping hints as to what the new iteration of the label will look like going forward. Now, thanks to this new interview, fans and followers got a bit more insight into what his plans are when it comes to the music itself.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” he explained per Fader. “And those platforms get millions and millions and millions of streams and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do was snatch my music off, create a platform which is something sort of similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app. And then the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

He later added that at the heart of that move was the “power” and “control” and he criticized streaming platforms for their low pay rate.

This isn’t the first time Snoop has mentioned his ambition to launch Death Row into the Metaverse. Shortly after the news came out that he was the new owner, the “Gin and Juice” rapper also explained his aspirations for making Death Row an NFT—becoming the first major label in the metaverse.

“Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse,” he said.

I don’t know about y’all but I, for one, am still a bit hazy on how this whole NFT/metaverse/cryptocurrency/Bitcoin/Forex shit works. (No, that is not an invitation for anyone to try to explain it to me. I am committed to being ignorant regarding these matters.) But, hey, if Snoop likes it—I love it!

Ain’t nothing but an NFThing, babyyy!