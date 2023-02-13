Beyoncé Wins Best International Artist At The Brit Awards

Over the weekend, Beyoncé received two Brit Awards in London. The ceremony took place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 Arena. However, the star wasn’t physically present but instead accepted the honors virtually. Beyoncé was the recipient of the International Artist of the Year Award as well as International Song of the Year Award for “Break My Soul.”

In her video message, she donned a black and white ensemble that was described by Elle Magazine as a “wildly patterned two-piece, which featured both stripes and checkers, with a black corset around her waist. The bell sleeves were also striped in black and white and made from a faux-fur fuzzy material.

“The matching slacks were similarly form-fitting before opening up widely over her feet. She wore a pair of black statement earrings, sunglasses, and, in one photo, a tall matching hat.” Bey kept her pre-recorded acceptance speech short and sweet:

“Thank you so much for this incredible recognition. I’d like to say thank you to all of my friends out there in Britain for your continuous support over the years. The Renaissance begins. I’ll see y’all on tour. Thank you so much for this honor!”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Beyoncé made history as she became the most awarded artist in Grammys history. During the February 5th ceremony, she won in the categories for Best R&B Song, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic album and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Renaissance.

Bey’s fans are currently dropping major coins to see her on her upcoming Renaissance tour that kicks off in Stockholm in May.