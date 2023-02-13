Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Music

Beyoncé Wins Best International Artist At The Brit Awards

The "Break My Soul" singer accepted the honor virtually.

By
Candace McDuffie
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Beyonce speaks on stage via video message as they receive the award for International Song of the Year during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.
Beyonce speaks on stage via video message as they receive the award for International Song of the Year during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: JMEnternational (Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Beyoncé received two Brit Awards in London. The ceremony took place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 Arena. However, the star wasn’t physically present but instead accepted the honors virtually. Beyoncé was the recipient of the International Artist of the Year Award as well as International Song of the Year Award for “Break My Soul.”

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Black Hack: Best Photo Trick For Brown Skin
April 14, 2022
A Black-Owned Brand's Glitter Lip Kit Is Our Swag of the Week
January 20, 2023

In her video message, she donned a black and white ensemble that was described by Elle Magazine as a “wildly patterned two-piece, which featured both stripes and checkers, with a black corset around her waist. The bell sleeves were also striped in black and white and made from a faux-fur fuzzy material.

“The matching slacks were similarly form-fitting before opening up widely over her feet. She wore a pair of black statement earrings, sunglasses, and, in one photo, a tall matching hat.” Bey kept her pre-recorded acceptance speech short and sweet:

“Thank you so much for this incredible recognition. I’d like to say thank you to all of my friends out there in Britain for your continuous support over the years. The Renaissance begins. I’ll see y’all on tour. Thank you so much for this honor!”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Beyoncé made history as she became the most awarded artist in Grammys history. During the February 5th ceremony, she won in the categories for Best R&B Song, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic album and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Renaissance.

Bey’s fans are currently dropping major coins to see her on her upcoming Renaissance tour that kicks off in Stockholm in May.

EntertainmentMusic