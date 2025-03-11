Bianca Censori Might Be Putting Up With Hubby Kanye West For This Very Obvious Reason...

Kanye West is doing all he can to keep his supermodel wife, Bianca Censori, with him. Even though the two were most recently spotted together at the 2025 Grammys, their relationship is much more tumultuous than it seems.

According to Radar Online, West does not have quite the hold on Censori that some people claim he has. After years of insane social media rants and anti-semitic language, the Australian model is worn out and is preparing to divorce the Chicago rapper. The only thing keeping her around is money.

An insider that’s close to West told the outlet, “It’s not if she leaves, it’s when. Everyone has known that from the start, but it’s now at a point where she’s ready to walk. He’s crossed too many lines and been so horrible.”

They later added, “She’s been putting up with it all as a means to an end, to make a name for herself and build up a fortune. Money is very much a motivator for her, so if Kanye wants to hold off this divorce, he needs to start throwing serious cash at her. Like, many millions.”

The lines West has crossed are well-documented. Just last month, he basically forced Censori to walk the red carpet naked. During a three-day social media tirade, West called himself a “Nazi,” expressed his love for Adolf Hitler, said he had “DOMINION” over his wife, and even begged President Donald Trump to free Sean “Diddy” Combs from prison.

In October, in an amendment of a previous lawsuit from Ye’s former personal assistant, she claimed that the the “Vultures” rapper sent her a screenshot of a text message thread between him and his wife Bianca Censori, where he allegedly wrote, “I wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves.”

That’s not the type of thing you want your husband to say about your mother or any family member.