In 9-Hour Twitter Rant, Kanye Admits He Controls His Wife, Praises Diddy, Calls Himself a 'Nazi,' Claims to be a 'God on Earth,' Insults Kamala Harris, Names Himself 'Yedolf Yitler' and Much More

On the latest episode of wild things Kanye “Ye” West has said, the rapper took to X, going on an overnight rant about any and everything. He’s already made it clear he doesn’t care about backlash from his controversial statements or actions, but now, Ye is taking things to a new level that some fear he can never come back from.

The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov Wes Moore CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov. Wes Moore

The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov Wes Moore CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov. Wes Moore

Starting off strong, West fully admitted to having “DOMINION” over his wife, Bianca Censori. On X, Ye tweeted “THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SH*T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE,” speaking of his wife. This follows the couple’s highly criticized appearance at the Grammys red carpet. Censori made headlines for her completely see through dress, and according to Ye, it was all part of his plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

Kanye didn’t stop there. Shockingly, the Chicago rapper called himself a nazi, saying “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*TCHES” and flat out confessing “IM A NAZI.”

Advertisement

And to make matters even worse, West went on a full tirade bashing Jewish people, doubling down on his past antisemitic remarks, and even calling out Elon Musk for stealing his “NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION,” he tweeted. “YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE.” He continued tweeting:

“N*GGAS NEWSFLASH WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWISH PEOPLE ARE DIFFERENT YOU CAN GET MONEY WITH JEWISH PEOPLE BUT THEY ALWAYS GONNA STEAL AND INVITE YOU OVER TO THEY HOUSE ON FRIDAY WHITE PEOPLE DO NOT F*CK WITH N*GGAS THEY LEAVE THAT TO THE JEWS IF YOU THINK YOU GETTING MONEY WITH A WITH A WHITE PERSON ITS NOT TRUE THAT SO CALLED WHITE PERSON IS ACTUALLY JEWISH JEWS HATE WHITES BECAUSE OF THE GERMANS FROM WORLD WAR 2"

Advertisement

The platform has since flagged West’s antisemitic posts citing hate speech, but as of right now, all of his tweets are still up for the public to see. Quotes and replies to him largely criticize the rapper and even beg him to stop tweeting completely. But the “Graduation” rapper says he doesn’t care about anyone trying to censor him or call him out. “I AINT ADJUSTING NOTHING I DO OR SAY FOR ANYBODY WHO HAS ENOUGH TIME ON THEIR HANDS TO SIT AND TALK ABOUT WHAT THE F*CK I WRITE,” he said. “I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT ANYONE LIKES EVERYTHING I DO OR MAKE IS SELF SERVING.”

Advertisement

And speaking of not caring what anyone thinks, Kanye took the time to pledge his support for disgraced Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying “PUFF WE LOVE YOU.” He even tagged President Donald Trump, begging him to help “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later, he admitted his call to free Diddy “IS COMPLETELY SELFISH.” He continued saying “I NEED TO FIND WHOEVER BEEN TRYING TO OUT BLACK MOGULS.”

Advertisement

But wait... there’s even more! Kanye addressed his past social media posts sexualizing former Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, Ye says “I DONT KNOW KAMALA AND I AINT GOT NOTHING AGAINST THAT LADY SHE WAS JUST BEING USED FOR WHAT THEY CALL ‘THE BLACK VOTE.’”

Advertisement

At one point, West even bragged about denying pics for “Make A Wish” patients. “I TURNED DOWN 3 PHOTOS THIS WEEK WITH MAKE A WISH KIDS IN WHEELCHAIRS,” he said.

Advertisement

The rest of his tweets consisted of offensive slurs, calling out fans and disrespecting Black people, Jewish people, women, all while emphasizing how no one can control him. We’re not sure what exactly sparked Ye’s nine hour rant, but it seems like he’s done... for now at least.

