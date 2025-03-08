Strange? Kanye West Wants His Rival Drake To Do This For Him After He Dies

Although Kanye West still seems to be stuck in his ways, he’s maturing in other areas in his life, specifically when it comes to his long, tumultuous relationship with Drake.

On Wednesday, in a now-deleted post on X, the Chicago rapper made another odd statement that had people on social media scratching their heads. Instead of making one of his normal and hateful anti-semitic comments, West decided to give some props to his longtime rival, Drake.

West wrote, “I saw a video of Drake walking through his house and showing he had a library of rhyme books. Man I wish I could have seen and remembered this when my jealousy overtook me.”

He continued, “I love Drake. I’ma say this when I die I need you to speak at [my] funeral.”

This isn’t the only positive thing Ye has said about the Toronto rapper lately. Last month, after the release of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U,” he praised the track “Gimme a Hug,” saying that it was “incredible.”

History between Ye and Drake

This recent praise is a far cry of how Ye felt just one year ago. West was among the flurry of rappers who had a problem with Drake as he was beefing with Kendrick Lamar.

He dropped a “diss track” that remixed Future and Metro Boomin’s hit song, “Like That,” where he took shots at the Toronto rapper and J. Cole.

This was years after they seemed to squash their problems during the #FreeLarryHoover concert in Los Angeles.

Prior to that West was one of Drake’s main targets during his heated beef with Pusha T in 2018. In fact, his diss track, “Duppy Freestyle,” sounded like it was more for Ye than it was Pusha T.

Before that, Drake and West were seemingly on good terms as the Toronto rapper helped write a couple of songs on Ye’s 2016 album, “Life of Pablo.”

Ye had even helped out Drake a bit by being featured on several records while also producing songs for him in the years leading up to 2018.