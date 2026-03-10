Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Best Black End-of-the-World Movies You Need to Watch Right…uh Now!

Ready for a good apocalyptic films and shows with smart Black people? If so: add these projects to your queue ASAP!

Screenshot: YouTube/Hulu

With all the talks on social media right now about the impending downfall of society and a potential World War III taking over our timelines recently, we thought it might be somewhat helpful–and mostly fun–to take a look at some films that center around that plausible future. When the world ends on screen, one thing’s for sure–you can count on Black actors and their characters to bring heart, heroism, and humanity to the chaos. From dystopian thrillers like “A Long Walk” to end of times survival shows like “Paradise,” these films and series remind us that even when everything falls apart, Black resilience can still shine through.

Whether it’s Will Smith wandering an empty New York in “I Am Legend,” or Mahershala Ali navigating societal collapse in “Leave the World Behind,” Black stars have continuously redefined what it means to survive the unthinkable.

So if you’re in the mood for action, tension, and a reminder that Black excellence endures even at the end of the world: add these movies and TV shows to your queue ASAP!

“Paradise”

As season two of the Sterling K. Brown-led drama “Paradise” continues to make fans go crazy, the show is a good reminder of exactly what could happen when the powers that be all decide to get out of alignment with each other. Given the current times, this show feels a bit more relevant than entertaining but trust us—this is a show you’ll be locked in on from the start.

“Snowpiercer”

Similar to “Paradise,” in “Snowpiercer” (which airs on AppleTV+)—we see what happens when an apocalyptic global freeze turns the world virtually inhabitable. And what happens when the only surviving few have to come to terms with aa new version of life.

“Silo”

What do you get when you put a group of people in a giant subterranean shelter and give them strict rules to abide by out of fear that acting differently could bring harm to everyone? You get a show like “Silo.”

“Leave the World Behind”

In “Leave the World Behind,” Mahershala Ali is trying his hardest to keep he and his daughter safe from a looming, worldwide cyberattack which threatens life as we all know it. This movie also features Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke and serves as a harsh reminder that life-changing oddities really can strike when we least expect them.

“Independence Day”

If there’s anyone we trust to save the world when it’s coming to a frightening end, it’s Will Smith. Or at least, we can trust the character he plays in “Independence Day.”

“The Book of Eli”

Denzel Washington’s Biblical-esque, end-of-days, film is one of those movies that makes you sit back and think long after it’s over and I think we all could stand to revisit this one again.

“A Quiet Place: Day One”

Is there really anything else out there that screams “end of the world” like an alien invasion? Here’s hoping we don’t have to deal with the terrifying ones in the Lupita Nyong’o-led film, “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

“Don’t Look Up”

While we all probably have annoyance with people who regularly operate like the boy who cried wolf when it comes to world ending, at some point, somebody’s gonna say something credible. And we have to learn how to be ready for it unlike some of the folks in “Don’t Look Up.” Speaking of skeptics, Tyler Perry’s character in this film is fun representation for the skeptics among us but we’d all better start paying attention soon.

“Deep Impact”

Morgan Freeman as president during the end of the world was calm and regal, exactly what we need while facing doom, eh? The thought of a space rock coming at lightening speed to collide with Earth and wipe us all out is just one of the many anxiety-inducing thoughts we could have about the end times. Thankfully, “Deep Impact” gives us a good glimpse into how we might be able to handle that situation.

“How It Ends”

Forest Whitaker has always brought a certain level of gravitas to every project he’s been in and “How It Ends” is no different. That’s honestly the vibe we need when it comes to trying to keep our heads cool as the world is slowly unraveling.

“Contagion”

Do we really have to explain this one? Yeah, we didn’t think so either.

“28 Days Later”

“28 Days Later” is one of those films that just hit way too close to our current times so it makes it an apropos watch. But it’s also something you may want to save for when you have a little bit more intestinal fortitude to handle seeing art imitating life to a very close degree.

“Bird Box”

Would you judge us if we told you we were highly invested in this movie due in large part to Trevante Rhodes’ presence? No? OK, cool.

“I Am Legend”

Once again, Will Smith is leading the charge to make sure the world doesn’t go to complete sh*t once this horrific man-made plague wipes people out all over. For what it’s worth, he does a pretty decent job at it–which is probably why we’re getting a sequel.

“The Matrix”

Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus is just one of those characters that’ll be etched in all of our brains forever. But the whole concept of “The Matrix “and what it revolves around is something that just might keep us up at night in deep thought.

“The Long Walk”

One of the most recent films that has to deal with living in an alternative (read: dystopian) society, “A Long Walk” is the film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1979 novel of the same name. While the world isn’t ending in this one, the ways in which these boys have to compete for survival might reads like something out of “End of Times: handbook This is just an insane and heartbreaking film, yet you can’t look away.

“Hunger Games”

If you ever wondered where ” I volunteer as tribute” came from, you just found your answer. But just so you know–we, as Black people don’t volunteer. We’re gonna sit back and observe the situation first and let some other folks go first. You know, for research purposes.

