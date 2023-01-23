Beyoncé Performed for the 1st Time Since 2019 at an Invite-Only Dubai Concert and I’m Jealous AF About It

Over the weekend, Beyoncé—yes, thee Beyoncé—made her grand return to the stage after four years, performing at an exclusive, invite-only concert in Dubai.

Per Today, the Queen Bey was there to usher in the opening of the newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, where she performed a medley of her hits such as: “Crazy In Love,” “Freedom,” “Spirit,” “Be Alive,” “Beautiful Liar,” and “Naughty Girl.” She also performed “Brown Skin Girl,” with a little help from her manager eldest daughter Blue Ivy which some concert-goers were able to catch on camera (though reportedly no phones or recordings were allowed.)

Noticeably absent from her set-list were songs from her recently released album, Renaissance. That probably has to do with the fact that the “Break My Soul” artist is more than likely waiting to show up and show out on those songs when she goes on tour later this year. (Or maybe she’s waiting to surprise us all at this year’s Grammy award show since we truly never know when it comes to Bey)

The latter point is definitely A-OK with me though, especially considering that my invite to this spectacular over in the UAE must have gotten lost in the mail or sent to my Spam box. I’ve admittedly been seething with jealousy for everyone who was blessed to attend. Some of those folks included Black Panther stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, Chloe and Halle Bailey of the singing duo ChloexHalle, Nia Long, Terrence J and more.

Listen here Parkwood, y’all know we here at The Root (and specifically me) have been down for you like four flats on a Cadillac for years now. Don’t let us miss out on all this goodness again, we promise we’ll behave!