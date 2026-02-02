All of the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Trainwrecks

Getty Images | (L-R) Joy Villa, Jamie Foxx, Ledisi

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday (Feb. 1), drew Hollywood’s biggest names. As always, the red carpet was the stage for celebrity fashion, but while many stars delivered unforgettable looks, others missed the mark entirely. Some attendees seemed to have left their style at home. From Jamie Foxx checkered suit to Joy Villa’s ill-conceived political statement outfit, these are the celebrities whose fashion choices failed to impress on the Grammys red carpet.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Bakari Sellers Names the Most Effective Ways for Black Americans to Organize and Make a Change To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Bakari Sellers Names the Most Effective Ways for Black Americans to Organize and Make a Change

Coco Jones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Coco Jones attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Look, we adore Coco Jones, but we really wish we loved this dress as much as we love her. That tulle was just doing way too much.

Will.I.Am

will.i.am at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

We can’t even begin to tell you what the hell is going on ith will.i.am’s outfit. As much as we love him, this was quite a let down.

Ari Lennox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ari Lennox attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ari Lennox’s makeup and skin were stunning, but the dress was a disaster, unfortunately resembling Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” She deserves a much better outfit than what we saw last night.

Ink

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: INK attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Every fiber of his being truly believed he was about to shut the carpet down in that colorful nonsense. Please, go find your seat, Ink.

Duckwrth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Duckwrth and Andrew Law attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dressed like a low-budget British knight, Duckwrth made it clear he doesn’t give a damn and we hear you loud and clear, beloved.

Ledisi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ledisi attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Listen, Ledisi’s face card will never decline, but dressing like a 4th of July sparkler wasn’t the move. Sis, fire the stylist on your way to your seat!

Jasmine Simpkins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jasmine Simpkins attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The dress looked just as tragic on Jasmine. Seriously, what was the designer thinking?

Omah Lay

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Omah Lay attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Omah Lay really stepped out looking like he wandered off the set of “Moesha.” All the Nigerian mothers are tearing up those WhatsApp group threads, talking about their disappointment with his outfit selection.

Kendra G.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Kendra G attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kendra G. made the trip to the red carpet just to give us a low-effort moment in this leather-contrast dress. She looks thrilled to be here, but the outfit looks looks like it needs to go back home.

Matt B.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Matt B attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What in the Milli Vanilli is going on with this outfit selection, Matt B? Make sure to give the group their style back before heading off the red carpet.

Jamie Foxx

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jamie Foxx attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jamie Foxx deciding to dress like a slick-talking Southern player was not in our bingo card this year. Is it a mess? Oh, absolutely.

6lack

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: 6lack attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

6lack’s appearance suggests he’s dressed for a trip to the corner store followed by a house party, not the Grammys. He needs to do better.



PinkPantheress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: PinkPantheress attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

PinkPantheress looked like she ran through some fabric and decided to make it a dress. Absolutely horrendeous!

Joy Villa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Joy Villa attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As much as we love a good statement look, this was just too damn tacky for our liking. You look a mess, Joy!