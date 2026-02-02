Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

All of the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Trainwrecks

Here is a breakdown of the celebrity style choices at this year’s Grammy Awards that immediately earned our deepest, most critical side-eye.

By










Published

Getty Images | (L-R) Joy Villa, Jamie Foxx, Ledisi

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday (Feb. 1), drew Hollywood’s biggest names. As always, the red carpet was the stage for celebrity fashion, but while many stars delivered unforgettable looks, others missed the mark entirely. Some attendees seemed to have left their style at home. From Jamie Foxx checkered suit to Joy Villa’s ill-conceived political statement outfit, these are the celebrities whose fashion choices failed to impress on the Grammys red carpet.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Bakari Sellers Names the Most Effective Ways for Black Americans to Organize and Make a Change

Coco Jones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Coco Jones attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Look, we adore Coco Jones, but we really wish we loved this dress as much as we love her. That tulle was just doing way too much.

Will.I.Am

will.i.am at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

We can’t even begin to tell you what the hell is going on ith will.i.am’s outfit. As much as we love him, this was quite a let down.

Ari Lennox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ari Lennox attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ari Lennox’s makeup and skin were stunning, but the dress was a disaster, unfortunately resembling Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” She deserves a much better outfit than what we saw last night.

Ink

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: INK attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Every fiber of his being truly believed he was about to shut the carpet down in that colorful nonsense. Please, go find your seat, Ink.

Duckwrth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Duckwrth and Andrew Law attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dressed like a low-budget British knight, Duckwrth made it clear he doesn’t give a damn and we hear you loud and clear, beloved.

Ledisi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ledisi attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Listen, Ledisi’s face card will never decline, but dressing like a 4th of July sparkler wasn’t the move. Sis, fire the stylist on your way to your seat!

Jasmine Simpkins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jasmine Simpkins attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The dress looked just as tragic on Jasmine. Seriously, what was the designer thinking?

Omah Lay

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Omah Lay attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Omah Lay really stepped out looking like he wandered off the set of “Moesha.” All the Nigerian mothers are tearing up those WhatsApp group threads, talking about their disappointment with his outfit selection.

Kendra G.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Kendra G attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kendra G. made the trip to the red carpet just to give us a low-effort moment in this leather-contrast dress. She looks thrilled to be here, but the outfit looks looks like it needs to go back home.

Matt B.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Matt B attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What in the Milli Vanilli is going on with this outfit selection, Matt B? Make sure to give the group their style back before heading off the red carpet.

Jamie Foxx

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jamie Foxx attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jamie Foxx deciding to dress like a slick-talking Southern player was not in our bingo card this year. Is it a mess? Oh, absolutely.

6lack

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: 6lack attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

6lack’s appearance suggests he’s dressed for a trip to the corner store followed by a house party, not the Grammys. He needs to do better.

PinkPantheress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: PinkPantheress attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

PinkPantheress looked like she ran through some fabric and decided to make it a dress. Absolutely horrendeous!

Joy Villa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Joy Villa attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As much as we love a good statement look, this was just too damn tacky for our liking. You look a mess, Joy!

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

2026 BHM: Could One of These 13 Leaders be the Next MLK?

2026 BHM: Could One of These 13 Leaders be the Next MLK?

As we celebrate Black History Month, check out these Black leaders like Rev. William Barber II and Mari Copeny, who are carrying on Dr. King’s legacy …
Continue Reading
Demond Wilson and Other Black Stars We Lost in 2026

Demond Wilson and Other Black Stars We Lost in 2026

We are honoring all of the Black stars who left us in 2026 …
Continue Reading
Why The Internet Is Going <i>Crazy</i> Over Colman Domingo in the Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

Why The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Colman Domingo in the Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

The trailer for the new Michael Jackson biopic has officially dropped and Colman Domingo’s portrayal as Joe Jackson has rightfully got the internet hype! …
Continue Reading
Rapper Who Allegedly Live Streamed Herself Abusing Her Dog Has a Bad Weekend

Rapper Who Allegedly Live Streamed Herself Abusing Her Dog Has a Bad Weekend

Folks are dragging rapper Aspen Kartier after she allegedly abused her pet during a Twitch livestream …
Continue Reading
William Barber: Lemon's Arrest Proves the Same DOJ Created to Protect Black Americans Now Persecutes Them

William Barber: Lemon’s Arrest Proves the Same DOJ Created to Protect Black Americans Now Persecutes Them

Don Lemon’s arrest is an example of the DOJ silencing Black voices during anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis …
Continue Reading
Kanye West's Latest Performance With Daughter North West Has Folks Online Shedding A Tear

Kanye West’s Latest Performance With Daughter North West Has Folks Online Shedding A Tear

While performing in Mexico, Ye, fka Kanye West, shared the stage with his daughter North West, and folks online are shedding a tear …
Continue Reading
Kendrick Lamar's 27-Grammy Massacre: How The Rap Assassin Killed the Pop Star

Kendrick Lamar’s 27-Grammy Massacre: How The Rap Assassin Killed the Pop Star

Last night Kendrick Lamar didn’t just win; he executed a hostile takeover of the Recording Academy and officially ushered in a new era of hip-hop …
Continue Reading
Major Moments and Snubs at 2026 Grammys, Including Bad Bunny Going Off on ICE

Major Moments and Snubs at 2026 Grammys, Including Bad Bunny Going Off on ICE

The 2026 Grammys went off without a hitch but there were some big moments, surprised and snubs that took place. Let’s get into it all! …
Continue Reading
Don Lemon Makes Red Carpet Appearance at 2026 Grammys Days After Shocking Arrest

Don Lemon Makes Red Carpet Appearance at 2026 Grammys Days After Shocking Arrest

Don Lemon made his red carpet appearance alongside his husband Tim at the 2026 Grammys following his controversial arrest earlier in the weekend …
Continue Reading
Snoop Dogg's Family Suffers Heartbreaking News

Snoop Dogg’s Family Suffers Heartbreaking News

Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce mourn the loss of their daughter, Codi, who died just 20 days after coming home following a long NICU stay …
Continue Reading
How to Watch the 2026 Grammys and Which Black Stars to Root For

How to Watch the 2026 Grammys and Which Black Stars to Root For

The 2026 Grammys go down on Feb. 1. But before it happens, let’s take a look at what you need to know, how to stream it and who’s in the running! …
Continue Reading
Black Internet Responds to Boxer Getting His Toupee <i>Literally</i> Knocked Off During Match

Black Internet Responds to Boxer Getting His Toupee Literally Knocked Off During Match

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller’s toupee had an, uhh…unexpected slip during his latest boxing match …
Continue Reading
The Sad Reason Teddy Riley Will Never Reunite With Guy Bandmates

The Sad Reason Teddy Riley Will Never Reunite With Guy Bandmates

Famed producer Teddy Riley was candid on Sway in the Morning about his fractured relationship with group members from Guy and the truth behind “Guy 2.0.” …
Continue Reading
6 Things For Black Folks to Look Forward to at the 2026 Grammys

6 Things For Black Folks to Look Forward to at the 2026 Grammys

The 2026 Grammys are gearing up to be one of the most memorable yet. Let’s take a look at what you can expect to go down! …
Continue Reading
Exclusive: NABJ President on Why Democracy Is At Risk Over Don Lemon, Georgia Fort Arrests

Exclusive: NABJ President on Why Democracy Is At Risk Over Don Lemon, Georgia Fort Arrests

The president of NABJ, Errin Haines, spoke to The Root following the arrests of journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort …
Continue Reading
How Sha'Carri Richardson's Speeding Arrest Led to Her Boyfriend <i>Also</i> Going to Jail

How Sha’Carri Richardson’s Speeding Arrest Led to Her Boyfriend Also Going to Jail

Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson latest arrest came thanks to a new zero-tolerance Florida law …
Continue Reading
Professor: Why Don Lemon's Arrest is One of the Most Terrifying Trump Moves We've Seen So Far

Professor: Why Don Lemon’s Arrest is One of the Most Terrifying Trump Moves We’ve Seen So Far

Don Lemon wasn’t protesting, vandalizing, or disrupting a church service. He was reporting. His arrest isn’t about law enforcement—it’s about what happens when power decides journalism itself is a threat …
Continue Reading
Civil Rights Lawyer: How a KKK Law is Being Used to Silence Two Black Women in Minneapolis

Civil Rights Lawyer: How a KKK Law is Being Used to Silence Two Black Women in Minneapolis

After a viral, nonviolent protest, federal authorities weaponized two civil rights laws to target prominent Black activists …
Continue Reading
Shocking Cause for 'The Blind Side' Actor Quinton Aaron Health Issues Revealed

Shocking Cause for ‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Health Issues Revealed

The actor who portrayed NFL played Michael Oher in the 2009 film, ‘The Blind Side’ is fighting for his life. And now, we’ve got insight on what landed him there in the first place! …
Continue Reading
D'Angelo's Son Says He Wasn't Invited to Grammys' Tribute to His Late Father—And the Academy Just Responded

D’Angelo’s Son Says He Wasn’t Invited to Grammys’ Tribute to His Late Father—And the Academy Just Responded

Despite a major Grammys tribute planned for the late D’Angelo Sunday, his son Michael Archer Jr. says he received zero invitations to attend …
Continue Reading