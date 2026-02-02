All of the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Trainwrecks

Getty Images | (L-R) Joy Villa, Jamie Foxx, Ledisi
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday (Feb. 1), drew Hollywood’s biggest names. As always, the red carpet was the stage for celebrity fashion, but while many stars delivered unforgettable looks, others missed the mark entirely. Some attendees seemed to have left their style at home. From Jamie Foxx checkered suit to Joy Villa’s ill-conceived political statement outfit, these are the celebrities whose fashion choices failed to impress on the Grammys red carpet.
Coco Jones
Look, we adore Coco Jones, but we really wish we loved this dress as much as we love her. That tulle was just doing way too much.
Will.I.Am
We can’t even begin to tell you what the hell is going on ith will.i.am’s outfit. As much as we love him, this was quite a let down.
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox’s makeup and skin were stunning, but the dress was a disaster, unfortunately resembling Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” She deserves a much better outfit than what we saw last night.
Ink
Every fiber of his being truly believed he was about to shut the carpet down in that colorful nonsense. Please, go find your seat, Ink.
Duckwrth
Dressed like a low-budget British knight, Duckwrth made it clear he doesn’t give a damn and we hear you loud and clear, beloved.
Ledisi
Listen, Ledisi’s face card will never decline, but dressing like a 4th of July sparkler wasn’t the move. Sis, fire the stylist on your way to your seat!
Jasmine Simpkins
The dress looked just as tragic on Jasmine. Seriously, what was the designer thinking?
Omah Lay
Omah Lay really stepped out looking like he wandered off the set of “Moesha.” All the Nigerian mothers are tearing up those WhatsApp group threads, talking about their disappointment with his outfit selection.
Kendra G.
Kendra G. made the trip to the red carpet just to give us a low-effort moment in this leather-contrast dress. She looks thrilled to be here, but the outfit looks looks like it needs to go back home.
Matt B.
What in the Milli Vanilli is going on with this outfit selection, Matt B? Make sure to give the group their style back before heading off the red carpet.
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx deciding to dress like a slick-talking Southern player was not in our bingo card this year. Is it a mess? Oh, absolutely.
6lack
6lack’s appearance suggests he’s dressed for a trip to the corner store followed by a house party, not the Grammys. He needs to do better.
PinkPantheress
PinkPantheress looked like she ran through some fabric and decided to make it a dress. Absolutely horrendeous!
Joy Villa
As much as we love a good statement look, this was just too damn tacky for our liking. You look a mess, Joy!
