A Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s Decades-Long Rocky Relationship

– MARCH 22: Ray J and Kim Kardashian attend Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2006 Collection at Library Bar on March 22, 2006. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

More than 20 years after a sex tape turned Kim Kardashian and Ray J into major players in pop culture, it looks like the two are sparring again. As Kardashian works toward becoming a lawyer, she’s shutting down Ray’s latest claims that she was involved in racketeering — allegations he escalated by threatening to drop a federal RICO case that he added would be “worse than Diddy,” per TMZ.

Kardashian clapped back in a defamation lawsuit, where she stated that his “entirely false accusations” would put her “dreams of becoming an attorney in jeopardy.” While the mess continues to unfold, it’s time we unpack all the chaos behind this decades-long rocky relationship, way back to where it all began.

Early 2000s Romance

Ray J and Kim Kardashian (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Kim Kardashian and Ray J met circa 2002, when the reality TV phenom was a personal stylist and organizer for Ray’s older sister, Brandy. The two dated on and off from 2003 to 2006, per US Weekly, and their whirlwind romance would eventually make headlines.

Rising Stars Collide

Paris Hilton, Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

At the time, Kardashian was building her reputation as a stylist and socialite, while Ray J was carving out his own lane in R&B and reality TV — placing them squarely inside Los Angeles’ rising celebrity landscape.

The Sex Tape Filmed

My s€x tape with Kim paved the way for OnlyFans because 'more people would be going to college' if it weren't for our s€x tape — Kim Kardashian's ex, Ray J pic.twitter.com/tANJZ4IYWK — Randomz Musings (@Naija_PR) June 6, 2024

During their relationship, the two recorded a private sex tape while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2003 — a recording that would later become the most infamous chapter in both their lives. The tape, titled “Kim Kardashian: Superstar,” reportedly raked in millions.

Kim K and Ray J’s Sex Tape Leaks

Shannon Sharpe asked Ray J about the sex tape with Kim Kardashian:



“It was so long ago… All I remember is how it smells”

pic.twitter.com/IbhAx8mOn8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 7, 2024

Years after the two parted ways, the pair’s sex tape was allegedly leaked. According to Distractify, the tape was picked up for distribution by Vivid Entertainment in 2007.

Kim Settles Vivid Ent. Lawsuit

Ray J: There's a right way and there's a wrong way… to f*** with a Kardashian http://t.co/EqzAx3x98O pic.twitter.com/G5sFJFomor — TMZ (@TMZ) October 26, 2014

In 2007, Kim Kardashian sued Vivid Entertainment over the sex tape but ultimately settled for a reported $5 million — the same year “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” debuted. While the tape was mentioned briefly in Season 1, Kim and Ray stayed silent on the footage.

Ray J Drops Diss Track

In 2013, Ray J dropped “I Hit It First,” a not-so-subtle reminder of the infamous tape and a jab at Kim’s later romances, and allegedly a dig at Kim and now ex-husband, Ye, per US Weekly.

Heated Interviews and Comments

Ray J claims Kris Jenner made him and Kim Kardashian shoot three sex tapes so that she could choose the best one.



“She watched and said ‘We're gonna go with the first one cause it's better, it gives my daughter a better look.’” pic.twitter.com/wjeAnMsNuF — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2022

In the 2020s, Ray J publicly discussed the tape and his role in it, claiming that the release was a partnership involving Kardashian and her mother, Kris, not a leak, per the Daily Wire.

Ray J Says They Were All ‘Partners’

Ray J: Kris Jenner was the one who released my sextape with Kim Kardashian.



Kris Jenner: pic.twitter.com/PoHMRbNhDc — Xanthony Davis (@PretttyFlackooo) May 4, 2022

Ray J began spilling the tea in 2022, asserting that the tape “has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” per Daily Wire.

Ray Says He ‘Felt Suicidal’ After Tape

“I felt suicidal … you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,”



— Ray J on being blamed for Kim Kardashian’s 2007 sex tape leak pic.twitter.com/B7QY7FeaZr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 4, 2022

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” Ray stated, per the outlet.

Ray J’s 2026 Racketeering Claims

Ray J claims the feds are building a RICO case against the Kardashian family:



"I'm going to be on the news every day… the feds, it's coming for Kim & Kris, and it's worse than Diddy" pic.twitter.com/8853muyfYY — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 24, 2025

More than 20 years after the tape, Ray J publicly accused Kim of being involved in racketeering tied to their sex tape — even teasing a federal RICO case “worse than Diddy,” per TMZ.

Kim Claps Back

The reality TV phenom stated that she’s never been charged, indicted, or accused of any crime — RICO violations included — saying, “I have never been contacted by a government authority or agency, or a civil litigant, in connection with any alleged or potential criminal activity,” in her defamation lawsuit against Ray, per the media outlet.

Defamation Lawsuit Filed

Ray J claims he is helping the feds build a major RICO case against Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner and says the case is “worse than Diddy’s”

pic.twitter.com/VereS47zVG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 24, 2025

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner officially filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J, claiming he had “absolutely no basis” for his allegations. Kim added, “When [Ray J] made these allegations about me and my mother, he had absolutely no basis to make them.”

Kim Fears Claims Could Jeopardize Her Legal Ambitions

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she expressed how hard and stressful her life has been while trying to pass the BAR exam which she recently failed.



Kardashian: “I am so tired… A part of me wants to give up. I feel like my brain is going to explode, and I… pic.twitter.com/k9xr7sAJSE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 18, 2025

In her defamation lawsuit, Kim stated that his “entirely false accusations” would put her “dreams of becoming an attorney in jeopardy,” citing the importance of “moral character” and the successful completion of background investigations.



“I’m worried that I would need to address these entirely false accusations and that they might be taken seriously,” she added, per the outlet.

