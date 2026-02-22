Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

A Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s Decades-Long Rocky Relationship

As Kim Kardashian pushes back against Ray J’s racketeering claims while pursuing her law degree, the mess continues to unfold — so we’re unpacking the chaos behind their rocky relationship.

By










Published

– MARCH 22: Ray J and Kim Kardashian attend Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2006 Collection at Library Bar on March 22, 2006. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

More than 20 years after a sex tape turned Kim Kardashian and Ray J into major players in pop culture, it looks like the two are sparring again. As Kardashian works toward becoming a lawyer, she’s shutting down Ray’s latest claims that she was involved in racketeering — allegations he escalated by threatening to drop a federal RICO case that he added would be “worse than Diddy,” per TMZ

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing

Kardashian clapped back in a defamation lawsuit, where she stated that his “entirely false accusations” would put her “dreams of becoming an attorney in jeopardy.” While the mess continues to unfold, it’s time we unpack all the chaos behind this decades-long rocky relationship, way back to where it all began.

Early 2000s Romance

Ray J and Kim Kardashian (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Kim Kardashian and Ray J met circa 2002, when the reality TV phenom was a personal stylist and organizer for Ray’s older sister, Brandy. The two dated on and off from 2003 to 2006, per US Weekly, and their whirlwind romance would eventually make headlines.

 Rising Stars Collide

Paris Hilton, Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

At the time, Kardashian was building her reputation as a stylist and socialite, while Ray J was carving out his own lane in R&B and reality TV — placing them squarely inside Los Angeles’ rising celebrity landscape.

The Sex Tape Filmed

During their relationship, the two recorded a private sex tape while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2003 — a recording that would later become the most infamous chapter in both their lives. The tape, titled “Kim Kardashian: Superstar,” reportedly raked in millions. 

 Kim K and Ray J’s Sex Tape Leaks

Years after the two parted ways, the pair’s sex tape was allegedly leaked. According to Distractify, the tape was picked up for distribution by Vivid Entertainment in 2007.

 Kim Settles Vivid Ent. Lawsuit

In 2007, Kim Kardashian sued Vivid Entertainment over the sex tape but ultimately settled for a reported $5 million — the same year “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” debuted. While the tape was mentioned briefly in Season 1, Kim and Ray stayed silent on the footage.

Ray J Drops Diss Track

In 2013, Ray J dropped “I Hit It First,” a not-so-subtle reminder of the infamous tape and a jab at Kim’s later romances, and allegedly a dig at Kim and now ex-husband, Ye, per US Weekly

Heated Interviews and Comments

In the 2020s, Ray J publicly discussed the tape and his role in it, claiming that the release was a partnership involving Kardashian and her mother, Kris, not a leak, per the Daily Wire.

Ray J Says They Were All ‘Partners’

Ray J began spilling the tea in 2022, asserting that the tape “has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” per Daily Wire.

Ray Says He ‘Felt Suicidal’ After Tape

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” Ray stated, per the outlet. 

Ray J’s 2026 Racketeering Claims

More than 20 years after the tape, Ray J publicly accused Kim of being involved in racketeering tied to their sex tape — even teasing a federal RICO case “worse than Diddy,” per TMZ.

Kim Claps Back

The reality TV phenom stated that she’s never been charged, indicted, or accused of any crime — RICO violations included — saying, “I have never been contacted by a government authority or agency, or a civil litigant, in connection with any alleged or potential criminal activity,” in her defamation lawsuit against Ray, per the media outlet.

Defamation Lawsuit Filed

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner officially filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J, claiming he had “absolutely no basis” for his allegations. Kim added, “When [Ray J] made these allegations about me and my mother, he had absolutely no basis to make them.”

Kim Fears Claims Could Jeopardize Her Legal Ambitions

In her defamation lawsuit, Kim stated that his “entirely false accusations” would put her “dreams of becoming an attorney in jeopardy,” citing the importance of “moral character” and the successful completion of background investigations.

“I’m worried that I would need to address these entirely false accusations and that they might be taken seriously,” she added, per the outlet.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

The Tragic Story of Florence Ballard, The Soulful Singer Who Started The Supremes

The Tragic Story of Florence Ballard, The Soulful Singer Who Started The Supremes

Fifty years ago, on February 22nd, she passed away following a meteoric rise to international fame that was ultimately overshadowed by personal misfortune …
Continue Reading
A Peek Inside NBA Star Anthony Davis' $40 Million Bel-Air Mansion

A Peek Inside NBA Star Anthony Davis’ $40 Million Bel-Air Mansion

We’re taking a look inside the sprawling 8-bedroom Bel-Air estate of NBA player Anthony Davis …
Continue Reading
He Became a TikTok Joke —But Maybe It's Time to Stop Laughing Because His Story is Better Than You Can Imagine

He Became a TikTok Joke —But Maybe It’s Time to Stop Laughing Because His Story is Better Than You Can Imagine

Michael Seals– once a professional boxer– is taking the internet by storm, but how well do you know him? …
Continue Reading
America's Birth Rate Is Shifting Toward a Minority Majority and Now Things Are Starting to Make Sense

America’s Birth Rate Is Shifting Toward a Minority Majority and Now Things Are Starting to Make Sense

White births have fallen below 50 percent for the first time in U.S. history. The milestone comes with a striking irony as the Trump administration’s policies target the women who are driving the nation’s growth …
Continue Reading
How Trump Now Targeting Cuba Can Be More Detrimental than You Think

How Trump Now Targeting Cuba Can Be More Detrimental than You Think

The Trump administration has shut off oil flow to Cuba in an attempt to put pressure on the communist country to make some significant political changes …
Continue Reading
Exclusive: The Honey Pot Co. CEO Beatrice Dixon Shares Her Ancestral Recipe for Empire Building in New Memoir

Exclusive: The Honey Pot Co. CEO Beatrice Dixon Shares Her Ancestral Recipe for Empire Building in New Memoir

The Root spoke with The Honey Pot CEO Beatrice Dixon about her inspiring new memoir …
Continue Reading
Rapper Lil Jon Break Silence After His Son's Tragic Death

Rapper Lil Jon Break Silence After His Son’s Tragic Death

Lil Jon spoke out earlier this month about the death of his son and now he’s sharing his reflections and an update with his fans …
Continue Reading
Oklahoma Cop Caught Beating a Black Man on Video—But Police Chief Says It's Not What It Looks Like

Oklahoma Cop Caught Beating a Black Man on Video—But Police Chief Says It’s Not What It Looks Like

After a clip of a Black man being punched in the head by an Oklahoma cop went viral, the police chief is speaking out, and what he says may shock you …
Continue Reading
Not McSteamy! Why Black Women Are a Mess Over Eric Dane's Death

Not McSteamy! Why Black Women Are a Mess Over Eric Dane’s Death

Black women are taking to social media to share their grief over “Euphoria” and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Eric Dane …
Continue Reading
Inside the Wild $1 Million Designer Clothes Heist Allegedly Staged by a Black Fashion Model and His Crew

Inside the Wild $1 Million Designer Clothes Heist Allegedly Staged by a Black Fashion Model and His Crew

A $1 million designer heist, disguises and a balcony getaway: Police finally have a suspect in the cinematic robbery of SoHo’s 4Gseller boutique …
Continue Reading
Was Heathcliff in 'Wuthering Heights' Really Black?

Was Heathcliff in ‘Wuthering Heights’ Really Black?

Jacob Elordi’s portrayal of the infamous Heathcliff in the new ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie has fans speaking out about the character’s alleged Black origins and Hollywood’s whitewashing …
Continue Reading
How this New Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs Is Great News for Black Consumers Badly Hit by Trump's Economic Policy

How this New Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs Is Great News for Black Consumers Badly Hit by Trump’s Economic Policy

After the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s blanket tariff policy, Black consumers– the most impacted Americans– are picking up the pieces …
Continue Reading
Naomi Campbell is In the Epstein Files Hundreds of Times -- Here's Her Response to That

Naomi Campbell is In the Epstein Files Hundreds of Times — Here’s Her Response to That

Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s name appeared in nearly 300 documents of the Epstein Files. And now, she’s speaking out about it! …
Continue Reading
Trump Calls Out Obama For Talking About Aliens...Only to, Um, Do This

Trump Calls Out Obama For Talking About Aliens…Only to, Um, Do This

Donald Trump calls out Obama for making a “big mistake” by talking about aliens… but then decides to release government files on UFOs …
Continue Reading
Inside Frederick Douglass' Final Home in DC

Inside Frederick Douglass’ Final Home in DC

Take a peek inside the home of one of the greatest African American men in history, Frederick Douglass …
Continue Reading
Why <i>That</i> Pepsi Incident From Over 40 Years Ago is Blamed for Michael Jackson's Downfall

Why That Pepsi Incident From Over 40 Years Ago is Blamed for Michael Jackson’s Downfall

TMZ’s new documentary takes a deeper look at Michael Jackson’s infamous 1984 Pepsi commercial fire and the possible link it had to his demise years later …
Continue Reading
Who NYT Says Is Facing the Biggest Fallout From The Epstein Files

Who NYT Says Is Facing the Biggest Fallout From The Epstein Files

The New York Times is tracking and documenting the names of those caught up in the fallout of the Epstein Files. Here are the ones you should know …
Continue Reading
Activist Ms. Shirley's Cause of Death FINALLY Revealed

Activist Ms. Shirley’s Cause of Death FINALLY Revealed

News of Ms. Shirley’s cause of death comes in the middle of American Heart Month, the February initiative raising awareness about cardiovascular disease …
Continue Reading
Former Prince Andrew in Cuffs: Is This the Official End of White Privilege?

Former Prince Andrew in Cuffs: Is This the Official End of White Privilege?

Prince Andrew is the first notable figure arrested after the Epstein files were released, and the potential fallout is probably lot worse than you think …
Continue Reading
Tyra Banks Is 'ANTM's' Biggest Villain, But Jay, Miss J and Nigel Need to Be Called Out

Tyra Banks Is ‘ANTM’s’ Biggest Villain, But Jay, Miss J and Nigel Need to Be Called Out

America’s Next Top Model judges Miss J, Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker all played a role in the show’s unhealthy ecosystem, and they should be called out, too! …
Continue Reading