A Peek Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats’ Gorgeous Cali Oceanside Palace

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are one of the music industry’s power couples. But when they’re not making hits, the GRAMMY award-winners and their children love to relax in their 11,000-square-foot cliffside mansion in La Jolla, Calif. With help from interior designer Kelly Behun, the couple has created a cozy, family-friendly space that is full of light and their favorite works of art.

Keys and Swizz invited Architectural Digest to their home and shared some of their favorite rooms for eating, entertaining and family fun. To celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, take a peek inside their beautiful ocean oasis.

A Home for Iron Man

The 11,000-square-foot three-story home was designed by architectural designer Wallace E. Cunningham. Made of white concrete, stainless steel and glass, it gives the family an amazing panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.

Fun fact: the home was the inspiration for Tony Stark’s mansion in the “Iron Man” movies.

A Warm Welcome

Keys says that while they use every part of their home, the first stop, the room they call “the circle,” is a favorite. They love enjoying the ocean view from the bright living space. “It’s the perfect way to welcome people,” she said.

Where Game Nights Go Down

This open space is one of the family’s favorite places to hang out. The site for everything from family meals to game nights, most of the family fun happens here.

A Home Full of Fine Art

Keys and Swizz are huge art collectors, and each room of their home has a carefully-curated collection of their favorite sculptures, paintings and more. The couple says they love their kids seeing dynamic art all around them.

The couple owns the largest collection of work from legendary photographer Gordon Parks, which they proudly display throughout their living space.

The Piano Room

Take a flight upstairs from the living space to find the piano room, where the family goes to read, relax and play music on the piano – the first one Keys received when she signed to Columbia Records at age 15.

The Kitchen

Keys and Swizz love to cook for their friends and family, which is why their open kitchen was designed to be a place filled with laughter and love.

Cozy Dining Space

This dining table has plenty of seating for the family and their friends. Although the plush chairs look luxe, Alicia and Swizz say they get lots of use.

“The dog definitely feels like he can drool on them, Swizz said.

Modern Accessories

Modern minimalist decor is on display throughout the home.

Creative Custom Furniture

Keys and Swizz poured their creativity into every corner of the home. Each piece of furniture is perfectly designed for the space.

The Family Room

The colorful family room is where everyone comes together to watch movies – or take naps on the large, comfortable sectional. The walls are covered with vibrant art pieces that warm up the space.

Formal Dining Room

On the other side of the family room is the formal dining room. The space where most of their holiday meals happen, the room opens out onto their massive patio space.

The Perfect Patio

If the family wants to dine al fresco, they have a massive patio with lots of seating.

Infinity Pool

The outdoor space includes an infinity pool with an amazing waterfront view.