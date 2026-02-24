It’s Time For Black People to Consider Wealth Beyond Home Ownership

For generations, owning a home has been a “Mama, I made it!” moment for Black people. Homeownership wasn’t just about having a lawn; it was about access, security and legacy in a nation where systemic racism denied all three. Redlining, discriminatory lending and restrictive covenants blocked Black people from buying homes where they wanted and contributed to ongoing gaps in generational wealth that continue today.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Meet the Masterminds Behind the Beats: Celebrating Black Music Producers by Region To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Meet the Masterminds Behind the Beats: Celebrating Black Music Producers by Region

But in 2026, the housing landscape has changed. For many, this may be a moment to reconsider the pathway to equity.

The New York Times has reported that affordability remains the biggest obstacle for aspiring buyers, noting that “home prices have surged about 50 percent since the pandemic.” What does that mean to the average home seeker? It means that what cost around $200,000 in 2020 ballooned to $500,000 in 2025, according to Statista.com.

With rising down payments, high interest rates and climbing property taxes, homeowners often find it even harder to keep up with maintenance costs, leaving them “house poor.” While white homeownership remains near 70 percent, Black homeownership is just under 45 percent, according to Real Estate News.

This is not a call to abandon ownership. But it is an appeal to examine motive. If the goal is to have flexibility, mobility and peace of mind, a 30-year mortgage may meet that goal for some people. Others may find that hidden costs, rising property taxes and insurance spikes aren’t worth the effort.

This is another way to think about wealth. Diversifying through options like group investment clubs, workplace retirement plans, starting a side business, or continuing your education can help build assets without locking up all your resources in a single property.

Simple, community-based approaches like pooling money with trusted friends to invest together or joining local co-ops make it possible to grow wealth without needing deep financial expertise. Renting, co-ops, and even the ability to move for a new job or family need can create space to change careers, relocate for opportunity or simply live lighter. And it can all be done while continuing to build wealth through pathways that fit your lifestyle.

Home ownership is a dream for some, but choosing a different path is acceptable, too.