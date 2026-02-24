Celeb With Tourette Syndrome Speaks Out After N-Word Remark at BAFTAs, But the Internet Isn’t Here for It

John Davidson, the longtime Tourette Syndrome activist who involuntarily shouted out a racist remark at the 2026 BAFTA Awards on Sunday while “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage, is speaking out. However, unfortunately for him, what he has to say isn’t being well received on the internet.

As we previously told you, at the British awards show, the n-word was blurted out by Davidson as Jordan and Lindo presented the first award of the night. While the actors were momentarily shocked and maintained their composure, Davidson—who was there in support of the film “I Swear” which was inspired by his life with the condition—ultimately removed himself from the show so that his outbursts wouldn’t cause further disturbances. Immediately after, BAFTA host Alan Cumming thanked those in the audience for their grace and understanding. According to multiple reports, Davidson had had other outbursts that night but according to “Sinners” production designer Hannah Beachler, the racist remark was reportedly only hurled at other Black people on three more occasions by Johnson that same night.

As you might expect though, the moment has caused swift backlash online as many are asking the question of whether or not Johnson’s specific condition excuses the racism that was displayed, especially given the fact that he appears to have a specific type of Tourette called corprolalia. That type causes “involuntary outburst of obscene words or socially inappropriate and derogatory remarks. Other examples may include references to genitals, excrement and sexual acts,” according to the Tourette Association of America. And now, the man behind the chaos is finally breaking his silence.

Tourette's campaigner John Davidson shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the BAFTA Film Awards



In a new statement issued to Deadline hours after the event went down, Davidson started off my saying he appreciated the fact that announcements were given to guests to forewarn them about his potential outbursts. He then went on to express how “deeply mortified” he was at the thought that anyone would think his tics/words were a reflection of how he truly felt or were on purpose and corroborated accounts that he left the show early.

“I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning,” he wrote in part. “I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, I SWEAR, which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome. I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

However, as multiple users noted online—there was still no direct acknowledgement of how the moment was harmful to Jordan nor Lindo nor was there an apology given to them. As a result, countless people online continue to call him and his statement out as “insufficient.”

“John Davidson & Emma McNally, the CEO of Tourette’s Action, both released their statements. And in neither of their statements was there the words “I’m sorry’ or ‘racism.’ It was ALL centered on understanding ‘John’s experience.” Not just mentioned, but ONLY about that.F or a situation that takes so much nuance, where is the nuance in that?” wrote on user on Threads.

“I just read the statement issued by John Davidson. The fact that he chose not to apologize to the two Black men he called the n-word (or Black people more broadly), and instead centered himself and the Tourette’s community, is deeply racist in and of itself,” said another.

One other person added: “I want everyone to understand that racism is rampant in the white disability community. The focus is often on their disability, conveniently ignoring their whiteness. This is a perfect example of someone who does disability advocacy but is still centering themselves and not the racial harm caused:IMPACT OVER INTENT.”

“[Davidson] Released a lengthy statement but somehow failed to name the two Black men who were publicly disrespected or offer them a direct apology,” said another on X/Twitter.

Both the BBC and BAFTA have since apologized to Jordan and Lindo, but the apologies appear too little too late after it was also revealed that show was aired on a two-hour delay and producers edited out another part of the show yet somehow decided not to edit out this racist moment.



