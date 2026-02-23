Gabourey Sidibe’s Husband Has Shocking Health Scare

Gabourey Sidibe at Lifetime’s Premiere Screening for Mary J Blige Presents “Be Happy” held at Hearst Tower on February 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Gabourey Sidibe — best known for her leading role in the 2009 film “Precious” — and her husband Brandon Frankel recently shared an update on her marriage with her fans and followers. Unfortunately, it’s news that none of us ever want to hear.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert

As you may remember, Sidibe married Frankel in a private ceremony in March 2021. The two welcomed twins in April 2024 and have since been adjusting to life as newlyweds and new parents. However, in addition to the challenges that those two things alone may bring, their unit was hit with yet another trying ordeal: a cancer diagnosis.

Specifically, Frankel recently revealed through a series of posts on Instagram that he was hit with a thyroid cancer diagnosis and had undergone surgery to combat it.

“Things I never thought I’d have to post: I was diagnosed with Stage I Papillary Thyroid cancer. I found it very early because I pushed for an ultrasound my doctor didn’t think I needed,” he explained. “I refused to ‘wait and see.’ I refused to come back in 6–9 months. I made the calls. I leveraged connections. I chased cancellations. I made a LOT of noise. It worked. Surgery went well. I’m okay for now.”

He went on to push for early detection and criticized the current healthcare system, noting that while he was able to get the proper care, others aren’t so lucky and that shouldn’t be the case.

“I had insurance. I had time. I had people who could help move things faster. Too many don’t. Healthcare shouldn’t reward the loudest, the most connected, or the most financially secure. It shouldn’t require strategy, privilege, and stamina just to feel safe,” Frankel said.

He also ended by praising Sidibe for how she showed up for him and endured alongside him while he was going through his diagnosis.

“My wife carried our family through all of this- holding everything down while I handled appointments, surgery, and recovery. I don’t know how anyone does this without that kind of love and support. I’m grateful. I’m lucky,” he said.