DMX’s Son Shares ‘Spiritual’ Moment With His Father As He Transitioned

Rapper DMX‘s son Xavier Simmons is opening up about the last moments he shared with his famous father as he transitioned. And what he has to say is resonating a lot with viewers.

Simmons, alongside his mother Tashera Simmons recently sat down for an interview on the “Tamron Hall Show” where they reflected on the time they spent with the “Party Up” rapper while he was alive and the impact he had on their lives. If you’ll remember, in April 2021, DMX passed away at age 50 due to a heart attack that was caused by a reported drug overdose. Now, nearly 5 years later, his family is looking back on their memories with Xavier specifically breaking his silence about a shocking spiritual encounter he had with DMX as he transitioned.

Descriving how he and his mother were watching a movie when it happened, he explained: “In the last twenty minutes, she gets that call and I hear the panic in her voice. And I immediately know, ‘OK, well we’re safe. So the only other person on Earth that could cause that sort of panic is my father.’ And I knew it wasn’t good.”

Xavier went on to say that he immediately felt a chill come all over his body and then saw a spiritual vision of the Ruff Ryder rapper and shared that it looked at him and spoke to him. After that, Simmons shared he saw flash moments of all the times that they’d shared together over his lifetime.

“His spirit spoke to me, looked at me and I saw a flash of every single moment we shared and then he left. It was gone,” he explained.

When Hall asked if he believed that was a way of his father saying goodbye, Xavier confirmed so. He also shared that he experienced a similar happening when his Aunt Vern died two years prior, noting that he saw her in a spiritual vision the night before she died. Simmons explained that he was able to cultivate that deep spiritual connection thanks to both his parents, saying that they instilled that in them years ago.

Once the clip began making the rounds on social media, many viewers were moved by his revelation and cited similar instances that happened in their own lives.

“I believe him! Similar situation happened when my grandmother passed,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“You really can’t discredit peoples experience when a loved one is in transition,” said another.

One other user wrote, “Awwwww!!! of course an Xavier would be that in tune and activated!”

Added another: “I had this experience in a dream the day after a tragic death. I still think no one will believe me.”