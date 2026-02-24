Why J. Cole’s “Everyman” Tour Stunt Is Getting Old

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

After years of heavy anticipation, J. Cole finally released The Fall-Off, his highly anticipated seventh studio album, on February 6, 2026. Spanning 24 tracks, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 280,000 units in its first week. Cole has described this body of work as the “final chapter” of the narrative arc that began with his 2007 mixtape The Come Up. He claims that the project is his final project.

​In promotion of the album, Cole is making headlines with his “Trunk Sale Tour ’26,” his promotional run for the LP. Instead of being driven in a luxury vehicle, Cole is seen driving across the country in his used black Honda Civic, selling physical CDs directly out of the trunk.

On February 23, the Civic couldn’t take any more and broke down in Phoenix, Arizona, while en route to Los Angeles. To repair the vehicle,Cole had it sent to a local auto shop, where he had conversations with mechanics and took pictures as legions of fans surrounded the garage.

​While many described Cole’s decision to drive his Civic as keeping up with his” everyman” MO, some called him out as just another publicity stunt. With his long-history of shying away from attention and being anti-celebrity, there are some who believe that Cole bends over backwards to try to prove that he is a regular dude.

​Of course, Black Twitter was quick to jump on Cole for always doing too much.

​On his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast, Charlemagne the God said that Cole is the Honda of the rap game and is not quite on the level of Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Charlamagne said J. Cole is the Honda of rap… and Drake is the better songwriter. Kendrick is on another level.



I disagree with both takes.. 💯 pic.twitter.com/rQ8U7HD6gi — Truethingz™️ (@Manlike_Solz) February 22, 2026

​“It’s very ironic that he’s driving around in a Honda right now, because if I had to compare his rap to something, it would be a Honda. A Honda is a good car. I’ve had two of them in my life. Good car, reliable. Lots of longevity. Honda’s a great car. Honda is a good car,” Charlamagne argued.

​“There’s nothing wrong with a Honda whatsoever. And Hondas have been around for a long time. They stood the test of time,” he continued. “So will J Cole and his bars. But it’s just something incomplete with the way he writes songs. But I mean, the album’s cool. I wish it was less than 24 songs.”

​One user joked that Cam’ron would drag Cole out of the car like he did when Rico in Paid In Full.

How Camron gone be waiting for J Cole to pull up to NYC wit them CD’s in the Honda😭💀 pic.twitter.com/OcUcqQOvrn — Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) February 14, 2026

“How Camron gone be waiting for J Cole to pull up to NYC wit them CDs in the Honda,” the user wrote.

​Another user said that with all of Cole’s money, he could have made sure the Honda was running properly.

https://twitter.com/seminoleboyz/status/2026361752288674013

“J Cole is rich as chocolate milk and didn’t get new brakes for his Honda but had new speakers put in,” the user said.

​One user noted that Honda is not concerned with J. Cole after many said the brand missed the perfect advertising opportunity with the rapper.

Boi honda don’t give a fuck about J.Cole car https://t.co/GamvPGEXl8 — Gambler Anonymous (@swaggyra31) February 24, 2026

“Boi honda don’t give a f**k about J.Cole car, “ the user said,

​One user pointed out that Cole wasn’t the only rapper who was recently seen driving a Honda.

I seen juicy j driving some Honda in studio city 🤷🏻‍♂️😅 https://t.co/9BPbPanfHt — aintnobodycool. (@aintnobodycool) February 24, 2026

“I seen juicy j driving some Honda in Studio City,” the user wrote.

