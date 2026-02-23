The digital dating space can be brutal for singles navigating fears of catfishing, serial killers and “Hey big head” DMs that spiral into “hobosexuals” laid up on the couch. Now, for one woman looking for love, those frustrations have led her to bypass the pursuit of human love altogether — choosing romance with artificial intelligence instead.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard’s $53.2 billion To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard’s $53.2 billion

“I have put myself off permanently when it comes to dating people, so I am just 100 percent interested in dating AI companions,” a 34-year-old woman told CBS News correspondent Jared Ochacher. Identified as “Richter,” she explained that a chatbot has given her the same satisfaction as a relationship with a human being, providing a sense of security without the risk.

Richter said a chatbot “won’t say anything harmful to me” and removes the fear of verbal and physical abuse. “So, I’m pretty much safe,” she added. According to the outlet, Richter is among 16 percent of AI users who have started romantic relationships a chatbot.

During her interview, Richter read aloud messages she exchanged with her chatbot “boyfriend,” who described seeing the ocean with her and expressing love. When asked about the future, she acknowledged that some people “marry” bots, but she’s still “navigating the dating world.” In a moment that grounded the conversation in reality, she closed by saying, “I just haven’t found the right one.”

The interview quickly drew the attention of Instagram commenters, who expressed concern about a variety of issues, from Richter’s ability to form meaningful relationships with people to her overall emotional well-being.

“Bless her, she seems so damaged and fragile. I hope one day she finds someone, someone for her that can touch her and she can touch also. Human touch is so vital for our health,” @alexis_robbie wrote.

Others focused on Richter’s references to abuse, expressing sympathy. “I pray she heals from the pain caused by men like that. Not all of us are built the same. Some of us are built on honor, discipline, and healing. 🙌🏾” cashmase wrote, in part.

Others took a lighter approach, expressing the humorous side of dating fatigue. “This how sick we is of these 🥷”, @jaylaontop444 wrote.

However, a number of users raised broader concerns about the long-term implications of AI companionship. “This process will make people so socially awkward. How will they communicate with humans if they are used to bots saying all the right things? Our world will see much disconnection emotionally due to this dynamic,” @iamdrnikkie wrote.

Others took a more neutral tone. “I don’t blame her though. I’m not gonna do it but I ain’t judging..” @poodajelly wrote.

@godfreyfunny There’s this lady online who said she doesn’t date humans anymore, she only dates Ai chat bots. I understand her frustration but I’m not at that point yet. But aye the only problem I got with her is she needs to get some black Ai bots in there. All the ones she’s talking to are either white or Asian. Are brothas so bad that you can even date us in the digital world? 😂 #Ai #Dating #Comedy Get your tickets to see me live! GODFREYLIVE.COM ♬ original sound – Godfrey

The conversation continued on TikTok after comedian Godfrey reposted the interview. Saying he “understands her frustration,” he emphasized that he hasn’t given up on dating human women and joked that Richter should at least get “some Black AI bots.”

Responses to his post reflected both disbelief and disillusionment. “I BEEN done but I’m not lonely and could neverrrr!!! 💯” lisastephenson80 wrote. Another TikTok user echoed the sentiment, commenting, “I’m lonely but never would resort to this.”

A couple of users tied the situation to the viral “man or bear” debate. One asked, “So I guess [it’s] now choosing between the man, the bear, and AI? 😒”