How the Barbz Are Responding to Nicki Minaj Going Full MAGA

No matter the circumstances, the Barbz are always going to ride out at dawn for their Queen, Nicki Minaj. From dragging foes to doxxing people who dare come against her, you can always count on the Barbz to show up. However, some are starting to side-eye Minaj for trading her legacy for a “Trump Gold Card.” After flaunting her “ticket to citizenship” online, a portion of the fanbase is beginning to turn its back on the newfound MAGA supporter.

Since the late 2000s, Minaj built a “digital army” of Black, queer, and immigrant fans who feel a sense of belonging. She flipped the passive “Barbie” stereotype into a position of power, branding her followers “Barbz” and her gay male fans “Ken Barbz.”

However, the fanbase was shaken during a December 2025 interview with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. When Minaj repeatedly told the crowd, “If you were born a boy, be a boy,” she rattled the LGBTQ+ community that has long been her primary support system.

Though Minaj tried to perform damage control by clarifying that her statement was directed toward young children, some followers believe she drew a line in the concrete about where she stands with her views. “Nicki Minaj has successfully turned her Barbz MAGA,” one Threads user wrote. And that is exactly what appears to be happening.

A quick search reveals many “Barbz” claiming they were influenced to switch to the Republican Party. Timelines are filled with the Right welcoming the Barbz, making Minaj’s influential power more relevant than ever. But other fans are denouncing their Barbz status. “As HBIC of the BARBZ, I am now stepping down,” one Threads user posted. “I’ve been with you for years, going to war, but THIS I will NOT stand for.”

As we dig deeper, some believe Minaj is being strategic. TikTok creator @always_Shanell claims it’s obvious to her real fans. “Don’t get it twisted; we’ve been clocking tea,” the creator shared. “We know why Nicki has been aligning herself with Trump.” For these loyalists, the support remains.

However, others aren’t convinced. TikTok creator Clemyntine argued that Minaj is “playing checkers, not chess,” suggesting her political stance and burning industry bridges are more distracting than strategic.

“I am convinced that the only people that Nicki Minaj is playing chess with is with her own fanbase,” Clemyntine explained. If the goal is to keep the Barbz on their toes, it’s for damn sure working. Whether it is her political views or her public beefs, a portion of the fanbase has officially “de-Barbed.” However, the core remains standing strong beside Onika Maraj.