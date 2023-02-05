2023 Grammys: Steve Lacy, Muni Long, Kendrick Lamar Among Early Winners

Their nominations in major categories like Album, Song and Record of the year, have made Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar the topic of conversation at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. But the R&B and Rap choices are full of fresh, interesting artists. During the Premiere Ceremony, several notable awards were presented, with Steve Lacy, Muni Long and yes, Beyoncé, picking up Grammys.



Steve Lacy’s Gemini Rights won for Best Progressive R&B Album, his first- ever Grammy. This could be the beginning of a big night for Lacy, as he’s also up for Record and Song of the Year. Muni Long picked up Best R&B Performance for “Hrs & Hrs.” Long is also nominated for Best New Artist, competing against artists like Anitta; Omar Apollo; Samara Joy; and Latto. Best R&B Album went to Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III, a bit of a surprise since it beat out Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous and Lucky Daye’s Candydrip.

Over in the rap categories, Kendrick Lamar started off his big night with wins for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “The Heart Part 5.” This could be the start of a huge night for Kendrick, as he’s right behind Beyonce with eight nominations. In a very competitive Best Melodic Rap Performance category, the award went to Future featuring Drake & Tems for “Wait for U.”

In my favorite moment of the Premiere Ceremony, Tennessee State University Marching Band won the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album for The Urban Hymnal. Yes, you heard correctly, an HBCU marching band won a Grammy!

“These kids worked so hard,” artist/songwriter/producer Sir the Baptist said during his acceptance speech. “And to be honest with you guys, HBCUs are so grossly underfunded, to where I had to put my last dime in order to get us across the line. My cousin got us across the line, even when I gave all. We’re here with our pocket s empty, but our hands aren’t!”

And for all you parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents who still have “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” stuck in your head, the Encanto soundtrack is now a Grammy winner, taking home the trophy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.