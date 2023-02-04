2023 Grammys: Predicting Who Will Win the Most-Coveted Awards From the Recording Academy

Just like last year, we’re going to predict the winners of some of the most important categories at the 2023 Grammys. There are 83 damn categories, so we’ll be focusing on only six: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best R&B Album. There are a lot of dope artists nominated, so which ones will go home with the hardware? Yeah, there were some snubs, but here’s who The Root thinks will emerge as winners.

Album of the Year

Nominees: Renaissance by Beyoncé, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige, Special by Lizzo, Voyage by ABBA, 30 by Adele, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile, Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay, Harry’s House by Harry Styles.

Our Predictions: If you’re a loyal reader of The Root you should already know our answer. BEYONCÉ! I know the recording academy hasn’t been nice to Queen Bey when it comes to this award, but it feels like it’s finally her year to win it. Renaissance was arguably the best album of 2022 and Beyoncé is the greatest performer in the world. Just give it to her.

Record of the Year

Nominees: “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé, “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar, “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “Easy On Me” by Adele, “You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius, “Woman” by Doja Cat, “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA.

Our Predictions: Don’t mean to be too predictable, but Beyoncé feels like another good pick here, but not as surefire as the previous category. Steve Lacy’s already beloved TikTok hit “Bad Habit” could easily win this. Also, don’t sleep on Adele, who seems to win a Grammy every time she drops an album. Still, the recording academy owes Beyoncé for all the years she didn’t win this award, give her the Grammy.

Song of the Year

Nominees: “abcdefu” by GAYLE, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) by Taylor Swift, “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé, “Easy On Me” by Adele, “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar, “Just Like That” by Bonnie Raitt.

Our Predictions: Some people don’t have a good grasp on the difference between Song of the Year and Record of the Year, but Song of the Year focuses on the composition of a song and recognizes the songwriters. When put it like that, I can’t think of a better answer than Kendrick Lamar’s “Heart Part 5.” He’ll probably lose out to Adele, Taylor Swift, or Beyoncé, but the songwriting on that track is amazing.

Best New Artist

Nominees: Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Log, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, Wet Leg.

Our Predictions: This one’s tough, not only because I don’t recognize half of the names on this list, but there’s not one slam dunk winner. Latto’s popularity has skyrocketed over the past two years thanks to her 2022 album, 777, and hit record “Big Energy.” Tobe Nwigwe is an underrated and talented Houston MC whose been on the grind for years. Muni Long is a talented singer whose profile has only continued to rise over the last couple of years. I’m not 100% confident but I’m going with Latto.

Best Rap Album

Nominees: GOD DID by DJ Khaled, I Never Liked You by Future, Come Home The Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T.

Our Predictions: There are only two logical answers here, Mr. Morale or It’s Almost Dry. I think the recording academy will continue to atone for snubbing Kendrick Lamar and giving The Heist the best rap album in 2014. But, I think Pusha T deserves some love here. He’s been putting out quality work for years and this album is more than deserving

Best R&B Album

Nominees: Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige, Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown, Black Radio III by Robert Glasper, Candydrip by Lucky Daye, Watch The Sun by PJ Morton.

Our Predictions: For the last couple of years, Lucky Daye has been on an upward trajectory, it would be super dope if this beloved singer could get his first Grammy.

Which artists do you think will go home as winners? Let us know in the comments. Grammys 2023 goes down this Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m.ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. For a full list of nominees, visit grammys.com.