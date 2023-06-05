Teen With Autism Traumatized After Tackled By Saratoga County Deputy In Target

The 14-year-old autistic teen was tackled by a Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy while he waited for his siblings inside a Target. Suddenly, he was thrown onto the ground by a plainclothes officer who attempted to arrest him. The boy’s mother was told her son and daughter were wanted in a larceny, per Times Union.

Ralph Yarl

The 16-year-old knocked on the door of the Kansas City man, not realizing he has approached the wrong house looking for his siblings. Yarl was shot through the door by Andrew Lester, who described the teen as “large” and “scary,” per KMBC. Yarl survived shooting injuries to the arm and head.

Bobbi Wilson

The 9-year-old was reported to 911 by a neighbor as she walked up and down the sidewalk spraying the trees with a homemade solution to kill off lantern flies. She was described as a suspicious adult to the police. Wilson wasn’t arrested but was left frightened by the interaction.

London Strip Search

A 15-year-old student in London was escorted from class to the principal’s office to be searched for drugs in 2020. The officers suspected the girl was carrying marijuana following a weed-smell complaint from a teacher, per The Guardian. The officers strip-searched her as a prisoner would and they didn’t contact the girl’s mother. The girl was also menstruating and was not allowed to change her sanitary napkin.

Syracuse Police vs. A Bag of Chips

Body cam footage released of Syracuse police stopping boy over bag of chips

An 8-year-old was seen on video being confronted by police who accused him of stealing a bag of Doritos last year. The officers pulled the boy off his bike by his hoodie, dumped the chips on him and forced him inside a patrol car, per Syracuse.com.

Rochester Police Pepper-Spray Girl

RPD BWC 2021-00017779 (1 of 2)

In 2021, Rochester police officers responded to the mental crises of a 9-year-old girl. Footage shows them throwing her in the back of a patrol car and pepper-sprayed her while she cried, per The New York Times. One officer even said to her, “You’re acting like a child.”

Flower-Picking 6-Year-Old

A 6-year-old boy was arrested for picking a tulip from the yard in front of his bus stop in 2021, per Winston-Salem Journal. He was charged and put on trial in juvenile court for injury to real property. During his court proceedings, he was given crayons and a coloring book to keep himself alert.

