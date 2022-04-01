Kanye was barred from performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards because of his “concerning online behavior,” per Variety. But, will he still show face even if he’s been banned from taking the stage?



A representative for West confirmed with Variety that the artist’s team received a call last week informing him he’d been removed from the lineup. He may have been planned to perform initially but upon the final list of performers announced Tuesday, he was not included.

Sources from HitsDailyDouble say West is still in consideration as the Grammy Awards expect to announce one more performer. Other artists such as Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are also in consideration to fill that spot.

West is nominated for five Grammys.

The rapper’s presence at the Grammys is seen as “prohibitively risky” because of his recent behavior that has been making headlines in the media. Based on Ye’s social media posts and past activities, it is likely for him to cause drama and use the stage in continuing personal disputes, hence the decision to not include him among the performers for the upcoming awards program.

Not only was he being monitored for his online behavior toward Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, but also for a slur he directed at Grammy host Trevor Noah, per POP!. However, Noah responded via Twitter, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

After he was given a 24-hour suspension from Instagram, reports say West has gone silent on social media for the past 10 says, reported HipHopDX.

Justin Sylvester, host of Daily Pop on E!, told TODAY he suspects West will more than likely attend the event. “This man is nominated for five Grammys and one thing this man is not going to shy away from is a mic,” said Sylvester.



The last time Kanye performed at the Grammy Awards was in 2015 with Rihanna and Paul McCartney.