This year’s Grammys is set to be an entertaining show, mostly because of all of the talented artists nominated for awards. But, let’s be honest. Our ears and eyes will be glued to the TV in order to see what Trevor Noah will say about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock .



The 2022 Oscars are still on everyone’s mind. Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was heard all around social media and people just cannot stop talking about it.

Noah was actually in attendance at the Oscars when Smith took a hand to Rock’s face. Like all of us, he was shocked as anyone. On Twitter, he said “Wtaf????? That wasn’t scripted?????

But now Noah is receiving some heat on social media because of his embrace of Smith at an Oscars afterparty event, celebrating Smith winning best actor in a leading role.

So the question is what will he say? Or, will he say anything?

Will Noah take it easy on the slapping incident while hosting the Grammys? I mean he seems to be very fond of Smith. He interviewed him months ago on The Daily Show. Then again, Trevor is a comedian like Rock. Will Noah exercise his muscles as a comedian and crack jokes just like everyone on social media has been doing?

People will also be wondering what Noah will say about Kanye West.

Earlier this month West was suspended from Instagram because he used racial slurs toward Noah because he did a segment calling out Kanye’s repeated harassment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Weeks later, he was forbidden from performing at this year’s Grammys despite being nominated five times.

Will Noah double-down on his takes of Kanye? Or will he ignore the whole thing altogether since Kanye might not even show up? Either way, we’re in for an entertaining and messy night.

