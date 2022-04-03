Winners for the 2022 Grammys have finally been revealed !



Airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, artists across all genres gathered for the biggest night in music on Sunday. The festivities kicked off with an electric performance of “777" from Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak aka Silk Sonic. Lil Nas X later took the stage to perform a myriad of songs off his debut album Montero including: “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, as did Nas, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and John Legend who performed a special tribute for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

But you didn’t come here for all that small talk, you came here to see the Blackity-black winners and that’s exactly what you’re going to get! And because there are seemingly 50-leven categories, naturally some winners were revealed before tonight’s televised event. Some of those lucky folks include Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Tyler the Creator, Questlove, H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and more.

Best Music Film: Summer of Soul- Questlove

Best Spoken Word Album: Don Cheadle for Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Best R&B Performance: TIED—Jazmine Sullivan-“Pick Up Your Feelings” and Silk Sonic- “Leave The Door Open”

Best Rap Album Winner: CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST- Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song Winner: “Jail”-Kanye West ft. Jay-Z

Best Progressive R&B Album Winner: Table for Two- Lucky Daye

Best Dance/Electronic Album Winner: Subconsciously- Black Coffee

Best Immersive Audio Album Winner: ALICIA- Alicia Keys

Best Music Video Winner: “Freedom”- Jon Batiste

Best Traditional R&B Performance Winner: “Fight For You”— HER

Best R&B Song Winner: “Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic

Best Melodic Rap Performance Winner: “Hurricane”- Kanye West ft. The Weekend, Lil Baby

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Never Lost”- CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “Believe For It”- CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album: Believe For It - CeCe Winans

Best American Roots Performance: “Cry”- Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song: “Cry”- Jon Batiste

Best Folk Album: They’re Calling Me Home- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature- Angelique Kidjo

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Soul- Jon Batiste

Televised Winners:

Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic

Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties”- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales- Jazmine Sullivan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More”- Doja Cat

Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”- Silk Sonic

Album of the Year: We Are- Jon Batiste

For the full list of winners, head on over to grammys.com.