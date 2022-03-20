Despite the five nominations for the highly anticipated “Donda” album, Kanye West has officially been forbidden to perform at the upcoming Grammy awards. The Blast, first to report the news, broke the story on Friday evening, citing the rapper’s “concerning online behavior” as the cause of the cancellation.

Advertisement

Apparently, Ye’s recent comments about The Daily Show’s host Trevor Noah prompted more than just a 24 hour Instagram ban. Noah, who is also the host of this year’s show, quickly became the latest target for Yeezy after Noah’s bit criticizing his recent behavior, including the on and offline harassment of his ex wife, Kim Kardashian.

During the segment, Noah stated that the way in which the story is playing out, “more people should pay attention to” and that “over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back.”

“I do understand that art can be therapy — I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy,” Noah continued, insinuating that the rapper should seek professional help.

The College Dropout artist then retaliated by calling Noah a racial slur in a comment made under an Instagram post. According to guidelines set by the platform, Ye’s use of hate speech, and what is being described as hate speech, harassment, and bullying is what earned him the temporary suspension. A spokesperson at Meta however, shares that the platform is prepared to take additional steps, should he continue to violate community policies.

While there has been much Twittercism about the rapper’s antics over the last few months, when it comes to the cancellation of his Grammy performance, many celebs are coming to Ye’s defense.

The Game is one such artist, and upon hearing the news, took to Instagram to pen a long letter in support of his Eazy counterpart.

Advertisement

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals”, he began his caption. “The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull {Kanye West} from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.”

“Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole…. I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be,” he continued.

Advertisement

We’re unsure if this decision is potentially reversible, but there are sure to be some upset fans either way.