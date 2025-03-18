Surprise! Jonathan Majors, Meagan Are Married Here's The Tea

Congratulations may be in order for Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good. According to recent reports, the celebrity couple may have officially tied the knot on Tuesday.



While details remain sparse, a source confirmed to Page Six that the “Ant-Man” star and the “Harlem” actress are indeed married. The two reportedly had a “small private wedding” at their Los Angeles home. In attendance were reportedly their mothers, with Majors’ mother (a pastor) officiating, and four family members in total.

As we reported, the two announced their engagement in the fall of last year, with Good confirming the engagement at the 2024 EBONY Power 100. She revealed at the time that they decided to announce their engagement then due to the significance of the event for them. “EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at, in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom,” she said at the time.

The news of their marriage certainly comes at an interesting time, as Majors has dominated the news cycle this week after giving one of his first-ever in-depth interviews since he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, and just a day after previously unheard audio hit the internet of him admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

As we have reported, Majors was arrested back in the spring for 2023 for allegedly attacking Jabbari. Since then, the “Lovecraft Country” star’s career has taken a pretty serious downturn, with him losing out on many projects including his upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His status in Hollywood has remained in question, but over the last month, he seems to be mounting a comeback as his long-pushed film “Magazine Dreams” prepares for release.

As we reported, fan reaction to the couple’s engagement was mixed at best back when the two announced it back in the fall. One user wrote on BlueSky at the time “Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors are taking whatever they’re doing much further than I thought they would.”

Another user wrote in a post on X, “Don’t trust him. Happy for her but I feel like he’s a manipulator. Guess we will see.”