5 Surprising Things Jonathan Majors Reveals on 'Sherri'

The Jonathan Majors public comeback tour continues. As he prepares for the release of his long-delayed film “Magazine Dreams,” Majors is suddenly back in the spotlight, almost two years after his career completely derailed when he was arrested for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Since that fateful day in March 2023, the actor lost a lot, including many film projects and upcoming movies with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his management teams in Hollywood.



Sherri Shepherd Talks Two Funny Mamas, Hosting, & Channels Her Inner Toni Braxton CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Sherri Shepherd Talks Two Funny Mamas & Channels Her Inner Toni Braxton

Sherri Shepherd Talks Two Funny Mamas, Hosting, & Channels Her Inner Toni Braxton CC Share Subtitles Off

English Sherri Shepherd Talks Two Funny Mamas & Channels Her Inner Toni Braxton

Majors was eventually found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, and just this week as he began promoting his first film project in years, new audio hit the internet of him admitting to strangling Jabbari. Now, in one of his first on-camera interviews in quite some time, Majors appeared on “Sherri.” In the wide-ranging interview, he covered a lot of ground, from his recent marriage to actress Meagan Good, the recent audio revelation and the “chaos” that came amidst his legal battles.

Advertisement

Majors Says ‘Chaos Came’ Amidst His Legal Troubles

When asked how he felt after he was arrested and subsequently dealt with the fallout of his alleged assault, Majors likened it to being in “war.” He told the TV host, “Chaos came. You think about it, ‘Oh, you’re in war now...oh, this is it.’ You’re in the middle of it.’” He went on to reference the bible, saying that his struggles have even made him “look at the bible differently.”

Advertisement

“It’s been a healing journey,” he continued. “It’s been a moment of reflection, it’s been two years of growth, healing, accountability, about who I was, where I was, what I was doing, where my mind was at.”

Majors Addresses That Audio Recording

Sherri then of course pivoted to the biggest headline of the week: the audio of Majors allegedly confessing to strangling his ex, coming out nearly two years after his arrest. Not confirming or denying the audio, he simply said to Sherri, “God has a plan.”

Advertisement

“I can’t speak about it, you know, but I do know there is a plan,” he added cryptically. “I let go of control, and I just said, ‘Hey, whatever it is, it is.”

Jonathan Majors on Overcoming Struggles and Finding Faith | EXCLUSIVE with Sherri Shepherd

Majors Breaks Down His Marriage to Meagan Good

Sherri naturally pressed Majors about the sudden wedding between the two of them, which just happened on Tuesday, March 18. “I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,’” Majors explained, holding back tears and showing off his wedding ring. “I love that woman so much. So how it had happened — well, Lord, Sherri thank you. We fell in love.”

Advertisement

He then explained that he asked her father for permission first. “We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan,” he explained, breaking down the day. “My mother came ... my mother’s a pastor, and she came from Dallas where I’m from.”

He then revealed that his mother was in town for the L.A. screening of “Magazine Dreams,” making it a perfect time for the two to tie the knot. “My mother had never been to one of my screenings. And we had told her that, ‘Hey we’re gonna do this thing.’ And we did. My mother married us yesterday. Her mother was there.”

Advertisement

Sherri Sheds Tears Over ‘Magazine Dreams’

Sherri showered love over Majors, specifically praising his performance in the upcoming film, “Magazine Dreams.” While Majors broke down the premise of the film, Shepherd got emotional, crying while saying that her son “moves through the world in a different way.” She explained, “To see you portray this character, it touched my heart. That’s why I cry because you so beautifully portrayed this man who just moves through the world.”

Advertisement

Majors Speaks to the Support He Has Received From Fellow Actors

Sherri also pointed out that many fellow actors and titans in the industry have expressed support for the actor, including Whoopi Goldberg, and his “Creed III” star Michael B. Jordan, who says he would love to work with Majors again. Reacting to the support, Majors said it feels “fantastic.”

Advertisement

“There was a point where I wanted to give up on myself and I couldn’t,” he explained. “To look up and see friends, colleagues, brothers that go, ‘Hey man, you were down but we believe in you, now.’”

The full segment is available to watch here.