Report:Jonathan Majors Admits to Strangling ...Who In Bombshell Audio?!

In startling new audio, Jonathan Majors allegedly admits to strangling his ex-girlfriend, a significant revelation coming almost a year and a half after he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.



'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

In the bombshell clip obtained by Rolling Stone, the recently unearthed audio comes from a conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Recorded in September 2022, Majors is heard saying, “I’m ashamed I’ve ever—I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

Advertisement

Jabbari cuts in saying, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” to which Majors replies, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah. That’s never happened to me.”

Advertisement

Jabbari then questions why Majors got violent with her, asking if it is because she said something “sarcastic.” He says, “Well clearly, it’s more than that.”

Advertisement

“Something inside of you,” Jabbari then says, to which Majors replies, “Yeah, towards you.”

Advertisement

As we reported, Majors was arrested back in March of 2023 for allegedly attacking Jabbari. From his arrest to eventually being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, the “Creed III” star’s career took a major hit, with many projects being taken away from him and his future in entertainment being left in the air.

He has slowly but surely been working on a comeback, however, making more and more appearances at Hollywood events alongside his girlfriend Meagan Good, and even has a new film coming out, the long-delayed Sundance flick “Magazine Dreams.” Just a few days ago, he had his first major profile in years, opening up to The Hollywood Reporter about his career’s downturn over the last few years.

Advertisement

When Majors was found guilty, a judge ruled the “Ant-Man” star would have to spend one year in a domestic violence treatment program and continue therapy.