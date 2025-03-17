Entertainment

Report:Jonathan Majors Admits to Strangling ...Who In Bombshell Audio?!

The unearthed audio hits the internet just days after his latest candid interview where he spoke of redemption in the wake of his domestic dispute trial.

By
Jared Alexander
Jonathan Majors attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE (Getty Images)

In startling new audio, Jonathan Majors allegedly admits to strangling his ex-girlfriend, a significant revelation coming almost a year and a half after he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.

In the bombshell clip obtained by Rolling Stone, the recently unearthed audio comes from a conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Recorded in September 2022, Majors is heard saying, “I’m ashamed I’ve ever—I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

Jabbari cuts in saying, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” to which Majors replies, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah. That’s never happened to me.”

Jabbari then questions why Majors got violent with her, asking if it is because she said something “sarcastic.” He says, “Well clearly, it’s more than that.”

“Something inside of you,” Jabbari then says, to which Majors replies, “Yeah, towards you.”

As we reported, Majors was arrested back in March of 2023 for allegedly attacking Jabbari. From his arrest to eventually being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, the “Creed III” star’s career took a major hit, with many projects being taken away from him and his future in entertainment being left in the air.

He has slowly but surely been working on a comeback, however, making more and more appearances at Hollywood events alongside his girlfriend Meagan Good, and even has a new film coming out, the long-delayed Sundance flick “Magazine Dreams.” Just a few days ago, he had his first major profile in years, opening up to The Hollywood Reporter about his career’s downturn over the last few years.

When Majors was found guilty, a judge ruled the “Ant-Man” star would have to spend one year in a domestic violence treatment program and continue therapy.