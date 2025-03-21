Jonathan Majors Finally Breaks His Silence on the Fallout From Calling His White Girlfriend 'Coretta'

Jonathan Majors is finally making his return to the spotlight, participating in several interviews in promotion for his new film, “Magazine Dreams,” out in theaters now. But his latest stop at “The Breakfast Club” on Friday is sure to bring about some mixed feelings.

In addition to his new film, Majors talked about the work he’s been putting in to be a better person in the aftermath of being found guilty of reckless assault during his domestic dispute trial back in 2024. He also talked about how that work was pivotal to making him “worthy” of a woman like his new wife, fellow actor Meagan Good recently and addressed his now viral “Coretta Scott King” comments he made a year ago.

If you’ll remember, back in December 2023, Majors receive major flack after audio was released during his trial in which he’s heard telling his then-girlfriend and accuser Grace Jabarri that he was a “great man” who needed a partner who was supportive and “lived up to the standards of Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.”

Seeing as how Jabarri is a white woman and Majors is just an actor and not an activist, his comments weren’t well received. A month later, during his first interview with ABC News after his guilty verdict, the “Creed III” star told Linsey Davis that Good, his then-girlfriend, had held him down “like a Coretta,” which caused further backlash online.

Now, during his sit down with “The Breakfast Club,” Majors reflected on his comments as they relate to Good and how all his drama affected her and her status in the industry.

Jonathan Majors On Worthiness, Unpacking Trauma, Meagan Good, Marvel + More

“She took so many hits, you know, because of it...I don’t think she minds me saying this but she lost endorsements. We got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was and they knew: if Meagan’s coming, J is coming,” he explained. “She took an incredible hit, just walking around. A lot of our work, as you guys know is just socializing...She’s strong. She’s stronger than me. She kept me up, she keeps me up.”

When co-host Jess Hilarious said that after hearing Majors talk about Good and how she’s shown up for him, she could understand why he called her his “Coretta,” Majors agreed—though he stopped short of outright admitting he regretted using that in reference to his ex Jabarri.

“You can’t use the term ‘Coretta’ for a white woman. Do you regret that?” cohost Charlamagne tha God asked.

“Facts,” Majors repeated with a smile.