Wow! 3 Total Shockers We Just Learned From Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors is opening in a major way in a brand new and rare interview. And what he details may come as a surprise for all of his fans and followers.

Justice Smith Talks New Dungeons & Dragons Movie, The Get Down On That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Justice Smith Talks New Dungeons & Dragons Movie, The Get Down On That's So Random

As you know by now, Majors has been predominately out of the spotlight since he was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment back in December 2023. As a result of his accusations and convictions, his Hollywood career came a swift halt as numerous projects were taken from him and many in the industry opted to keep their distance as things played out.

Advertisement

Outside of his engagement to actress Meagan Good and the long-awaited release of his new film, “Magazine Dreams,” headlines for the dynamic actor have been mostly quiet. But on Friday (March 14), that all changed.

Advertisement

Speaking in a new, lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Majors broke down how he’s been navigating his career in the aftermath of his convictions. He also revealed some shocking tidbits about his upbringing and life overall that may do well to add further context to how he’s getting by. But because we know you want to get to the goods quick, here are a few highlights we gathered.

Advertisement

Majors Suffered Sexual Abuse as a Child

In the interview, the “Creed III” star shared how after the domestic dispute trial was over, he went to therapy to get a grip on his mental state and to unpack some issues he had swept under the rug. Chief among them? Childhood trauma stemming from sexual abuse.

Advertisement

“I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9,” Majors said. “From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was fucked up.”

Majors also went on to say how he didn’t tell his mother at the time while he was enduring the abuse but they were able to have a conversation about it in recent months as adults. She apologized for not being there to shield him from the pain, but Majors doesn’t hold her responsible for his suffering.



Advertisement

He also made it clear that while the abuse does contextualize some things in his personality and makeup, it’s not excuse for any bad behaviors he’s exhibited.

“There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself,” he said.

Advertisement

Majors’ Fiancée Meagan Good Is Not Paying Child Support for His Daughter

Contrary to reports that came out back in September 2024 that alleged that Good was shelling out money to help the “Ant-Man” star pay child support for his 11-year-old daughter Ella—Majors revealed that that talk was false and that he was using his residuals checks to make payments. However, he did share that after his savings nest egg dwindled down in the aftermath of his convictions and as work prospects began to slow up, his friends did chip in to help him out.

Advertisement

Noting how he didn’t want his daughter’s quality of life to change just because if his position, Majors explained:

“When my dad split, we didn’t get anything. And in this moment, I was like, ‘My daughter is not going to want for anything. I didn’t want to sacrifice her way of living.’ I didn’t want her to feel a big shift... Growing up poor, I had that muscle memory. I was used to getting out there, finding a way. But it’s actually harder to find a way when you are trapped in notoriety. You can’t get out there and just work.”

Advertisement

Majors Is Coming Back Into the Superhero World — Just Not In the Way You Think

While we know work has dried up for the actor, he did share that he’s fortunately been reading some scripts and having conversations with people about potential projects. In particular, he divulged a few details about a new revenge thriller directed by Martin Villeneuve, brother of “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. He also made mention of an upcoming superhero film, though he made it clear that the film has no affiliation with Marvel nor DC.

Advertisement

“[It’s] a pretty wicked story. I’m glad to be reading. Sometimes it feels like it’s not going to happen. And sometimes it feels like we start next week,” Majors remarked about his acting career.

He later added: “Do I hope to make more movies? Absolutely. That is my intention. But that’s not my call. I don’t have a studio. And I’ve given up control.”