The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, known for some of the Blackest moments in White House history, is returning Saturday for the first time in 2 years. It’s where we saw that infamous mic drop. It’s where Larry Wilmore called Barack Obama “[his] nigga,” which set off a cascade of white tears. It’s where Keegan-Michael Key annointed himself as Obama’s anger translator. 2022's edition won’t be as Black, but at least the president has agreed to show up.

This year makes it the first time a sitting president has attended the dinner since 2016. During Trump’s 4-year term he sparred with the press and refused to partake in the tradition, calling them “an enemy of the people.” He also implored The White House to prohibit his administration officials from attending.

Comedian Kenan Thompson was scheduled to host the event in 2020, but it was postponed. In 2018, Michelle Wolf infamously triggered even more white tears when she came for Trump and his entire team during her speech. One of her more notable remarks was when she referred to former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “an Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women.”

Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the affair, which is frequently referred to as “nerd prom.” The comedian, who serves as the face of The Daily Show, has hosted the Grammy Awards for the last two years in a row. It’s public knowledge that the Jill Biden enjoys Noah’s work. His autobiography “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” made the syllabus for an introductory English course taught last year by the first lady herself.

Page Six has reported that Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson will also be at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Kardashian last attended the dinner in 2012, where Obama poked fun at the reality star.

In a pre-taped segment, the former president said: “Seriously, guys, what am I doing here? I’m the President of the United States, and I’m opening for Jimmy Kimmel? Why am I telling knock-knock jokes to Kim Kardashian? What is she famous for, anyway?”

The Skims founder, who has been consistently served as tabloid and gossip fodder for the last 20 years, made headlines again for her messy divorce from Kanye West.