Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

During another one of the president’s endless rallies in El Paso, Texas, on Monday, a supporter of the President Trump took the media-hater-in-chief’s consistent and frequent statements against the press literally and reportedly shoved a BBC cameraman before being taken away by security.



The deplorable allegedly shouted “fuck the media” before issuing a series of very hard shoves to a cameraman who was trying to figure out why he was being attacked for doing his job.

Ron Skeans told the BBC that he was blindsided by a “very hard shove.”

“I didn’t know what was going on,” he added.

Skeans said the man was wearing an updated Klan hood a “Make America Great Again” hat, which has replaced the Von Dutch hat as the official hat of the douchebag, and added that the ingrate tried to knock him down twice before security took the man away.

Advertisement

The crowd began yelling “Let him go. Let him go” as the man was being taken away.

Trump addressed the incident, which interrupted his speech.

“You all right? Everything OK?” said Trump, who has called the media the “enemy of the people.” He also gave the thumbs up sign, which was either to tell the media that they were ok, or the sign that kings give at the end of gladiator fights to say that they will spare the fallen fighter’s life.

Advertisement

“Look at all the press,” he said as the crowd roared “boo,” The New York Post reports.

Skeans’ colleague Gary O’Donoghue said Monday night that this wasn’t the first time the press has been singled out or attacked during a Trump rally.

“This is a constant feature of these rallies—a goading of the crowds against the media,” he said, The Post reports. “I have been spat at before, they hurl abuse at American colleagues in particular.”