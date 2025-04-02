What is 'Bed Rotting' And Why Are Black and White Doctors On TikTok So Divided About It?

“Bed Rotting” is the latest trendy term to come out of TikTok, and the trend has the app divided for good reason. While Black doctors on the app say that bed rotting can be healthy, a bunch of non-Black doctors are saying it WILL kill you. So, what’s the tea? What is bed rotting and why is there such an extreme difference in opinion?

Bed Rotting means staying in bed for days, to watch TV, and be on your phone, according to the ABC7 News TikTok page. Sounds cozy and healthy, right? Well, some TikTokers showed molded cups and bugs in their beds because they have been in bed for so long. Other Tiktokers claim it’s nothing but depression or anxiety flipped by young Tiktokers as something cool and different. And while the trend is especially big among Gen-Zs, TikTok users disagree on whether it’s a lifestyle or trend. And as alway on TikTok, the doctors will chime in on a trend and disagree on its relevance. But opinions by doctors on Tiktok have been particularly...dramatic and different.

Case in point, take this doctor’s dramatic plea for instance. “Please, for the love of God, do not normalize bed rotting,” Dr Mike Mah, a psychiatrist, pleaded to TikTokers. “They are trying to normalize pathology, sickness.”

Angela, a pharmacist, spoke in depth about why bed rotting is dangerous.

First, it can kill you, she explained because you could get a blood clots in your legs or lungs. Second, it can make your depression and anxiety worse because of the lack of socialization. Third, you could develop insomnia because your brain doesn’t know when you want to sleep, and fourth, you can get addicted to it.

That all sounds very scary, but like most things in life, when done in moderation, it’s fine. At least, this is what some Black doctors are saying.

Family Dr. Jen Claude says that she feels like she has been bed rotting for years. Taking a day to stay in bed can offer a lot of “relaxation and rejuvenation.” However, Claude does mention that there are potential dangers if you’re doing it for days on end or as a way to avoid addressing other health concerns in your life. “Bed rotting is not a solution to any of those underlying issues.”

Another Black doctor claims that the chances of getting blood clots are pretty slim.

In fact, Dr Chisom Ikeji says that the only way you’ll get blood clots is if you are completely still for an extended period of time. However, chances are you’re still getting out of bed to go to the bathroom and get snacks and you’re probably rolling over in bed, so you’re not completely still.

As long as you’re not spending days in bed but instead using “bed rotting” as a short period of rest, then you’re fine. So relax, girls and fellas, turn on that Netflix, eat those snacks and take a break when you need it. But don’t do it too often, and if you believe you have any underlying health issues, then it’s best to go and see a doctor. Just don’t make bed rotting a lifestyle.