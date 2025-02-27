Say What? Asian Folks Are Shelling Out Top Dollar For Afro-Kinky Black Hair! Appropriation or Appreciation?

While we spend way too much of our bag on products used to slick down our natural kinks or hide it, young Asians, Japanese in particular, are doing the opposite. What are they doing say you? They’re getting special perms to imitate our beautiful textured hair, 4C (the tightest of curls) to be precise. No joke! It might sound a little strange to you, but it’s a trend that has been dividing TikTok. There are those who are gagged, but others are clutching at their pearls… or their coils? Anyhoo, let’s get into it, and you can see for yourself how our style is being appropriated, or excuse me, appreciated!