Culture

Say What? Asian Folks Are Shelling Out Top Dollar For Afro-Kinky Black Hair! Appropriation or Appreciation?

Apparently perming your hair to make it look like an Afro is the latest trend within the Asian community

By
Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled Say What? Asian Folks Are Shelling Out Top Dollar For Afro-Kinky Black Hair! Appropriation or Appreciation?
Screenshot: TikTok

While we spend way too much of our bag on products used to slick down our natural kinks or hide it, young Asians, Japanese in particular, are doing the opposite. What are they doing say you? They’re getting special perms to imitate our beautiful textured hair, 4C (the tightest of curls) to be precise. No joke! It might sound a little strange to you, but it’s a trend that has been dividing TikTok. There are those who are gagged, but others are clutching at their pearls… or their coils? Anyhoo, let’s get into it, and you can see for yourself how our style is being appropriated, or excuse me, appreciated!

2 / 14

Ice Cube Wannabe

Ice Cube Wannabe

Inspired by an N.W.A era Ice Cube, this young man permed his hair to get it to look as close to the rappers as he possibly could.

3 / 14

B-Style is The Trend

B-Style is The Trend

This creator gives insight to the trend called “B-Style,” where Japanese youngsters are taking elements of black culture to emulate their favourite Black celebrities, particularly hip-hop artists.

4 / 14

Waves on Swim

Waves on Swim

This person decided they wanted to go with waves for their hairstyle of choice. A very tiny curling iron is used to create the waves, and it must take forever to do.

5 / 14

Comb It Out

Comb It Out

Here an Afro Pick is used to pick out what look like tiny Bantu Knots in order to get an... Afro taper fade? It’s hard to tell.

6 / 14

Disco Diva

Disco Diva

This creator is just as perplexed by the transformation as we are. “How did she do that?!”

7 / 14

It’s Just An Aesthetic

It’s Just An Aesthetic

This creator brings up a good point, this trend is using “blackness” as an aesthetic. But is it fair to use “blackness” as an aesthetic that can be so easily removed, when Black people who cannot shake off their blackness are judged for the same look?

8 / 14

What’s Your Opinion?

What’s Your Opinion?

This creator goes in depth to speak about his take on the trend and whether he finds it offensive or not. What do you think?

9 / 14

Surfing On Wave

Surfing On Wave

A fade and waves seems to be a popular choice amongst those who participate in the trend. Maybe it’s the easier of the hairstyles to maintain?

10 / 14

What Is Going On?

What Is Going On?

This creator is asking a question that boggles the mind, “what is going on?” Is this trend just a phase, or will it be here to stay?

11 / 14

Having Fun With It

Having Fun With It

The hairdresser in this video moves almost like a mad scientist... or mad barber as he experiments his latest hairstyle.

12 / 14

Another Opinion

Another Opinion

An Asian creator weighs in their opinion on whether they see the trend as cultural appropriation or appreciation.

How Do You Rate It?


How Do You Rate It?

This creator rates all the hairstyles that he has come across, and there are quite a few. What do you think of them?

